ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Cervicogenic Dizziness Explained: When Neck Pain Affects Your Balance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cervicogenic dizziness links neck issues to balance problems.

Unsteadiness, neck pain are symptoms; diagnosis rules out others.

Physical therapy is common; surgery for structural compression only.

Usually, dizziness is linked to inner ear problems, dehydration, low blood pressure, or neurological conditions. However, some people experience dizziness along with neck pain, stiffness, or cervical spine problems. This has led researchers to examine a possible connection between the cervical spine and dizziness, a condition often referred to as cervicogenic dizziness.

How The Cervical Spine May Cause Dizziness

The joints, muscles, and sensory receptors in the neck provide the brain with information about the position and movement of the head and neck. The brain combines these signals with information from the eyes and inner ears to help maintain balance. When the neck is injured, inflamed, or affected by conditions such as arthritis or muscle tension, these signals may become disrupted. In some people, this can contribute to dizziness or a feeling of imbalance.

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People with suspected cervicogenic dizziness may describe feeling lightheaded, unsteady, or as though they are floating, particularly when moving their neck. Neck pain, restricted movement, headaches and muscle tightness may occur alongside these symptoms.

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Importantly, cervicogenic dizziness is a diagnosis of exclusion. Doctors generally need to rule out other possible causes before reaching this diagnosis. Assessment may involve a medical history, physical examination and tests of the neck and vestibular system. Depending on the symptoms, doctors may also assess hearing, vision, blood pressure, medications and neurological function.

Treatment And When To Seek Help

Treatment depends on the underlying cause. Physical therapy may help improve neck flexibility, posture, muscle strength and coordination. Specific exercises or other forms of therapy may be recommended when appropriate. Managing the underlying cervical spine problem may also help reduce associated symptoms.

However, dizziness should not automatically be blamed on the cervical spine. Sudden or severe dizziness, particularly when accompanied by weakness, difficulty speaking, chest pain, fainting, severe headache, or vision problems, requires immediate medical attention.

When Is A Neurosurgical Evaluation Needed?

Most cases of suspected cervicogenic dizziness do not require surgery. However, a neurosurgical evaluation may be appropriate when dizziness occurs alongside persistent neck pain, arm weakness or numbness, difficulty walking, worsening balance problems, or signs suggesting compression of the spinal cord or nerves.

MRI or other imaging may identify structural problems such as cervical disc prolapse, narrowing of the spinal canal, or cervical myelopathy. Surgery is generally considered only when there is significant structural compression and symptoms have not improved with appropriate non-surgical treatment.

Importantly, cervical spine surgery should not be performed for dizziness alone without establishing a clear structural cause. A proper medical evaluation is therefore essential to determine whether the cervical spine is actually contributing to the symptoms.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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