Early Dinner For Better Sleep? Experts Weigh In On Bryan Johnson’s 'No Food After 5 PM' Rule

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Tech entrepreneur turned longevity advocate Bryan Johnson recently sparked a conversation around early dinners and mental health with a post on X. Known for his strict biohacking routines and data-driven lifestyle experiments, Johnson suggested that one of the best things people can do for their mental well-being is to finish eating hours before bedtime. In his post, he recommended setting a firm rule, no food after 5 PM, to avoid late-night indulgence that can disrupt sleep, weaken willpower, and lead to irritability the next day.

One of the best things you can do for your mental health is finish eating hours before bed. Make a firm rule, i.e. no food after 5 pm. It will help you avoid late night indulgent eating that wrecks your sleep, which then crushes your willpower and makes you irritable. March 9, 2026

While the idea of an early dinner resonates with many health enthusiasts, the practical aspects of such a rule often raise questions. To understand the concerns better, experts shared their insights on the impact of meal timing on sleep cycles, digestion, and gut health.

Does The Exact Time Matter?

According to Ms. Nabanita Saha who is a Chief Clinical Dietician at Manipal Hospital, the focus should not necessarily be on following a strict 5 PM dinner rule. Instead, she believes the key lies in maintaining enough time between the last meal and bedtime.

Ms. Saha explains, " it's more important to have atleast 2-4 hrs time gap from the time one has its last meal to the time one sleeps. As there are many people who works late at night and strict 5 pm rule may not work for them. It can cause hunger-induced insomnia."

"Those who generally sleeps by 8-9 pm, a 5pm dinner rule will fits perfectly well. The objective is to give the body enough time to complete the postprandial phase, the period during which digestion and nutrient absorption are actively occurring, before the body begins its natural nighttime cooling and sleep preparation process." She added

How Does Late-Night Eating Affect Sleep Cycles And Hormones?

Ms. Saha says, "Eating late at night close to sleeping time effects one's health in many ways. It disturbs the body's natural clock known as Cardadian Rhythm, which regulates sleep, metabolism and hormone release."

She explains that digestion requires energy and generates heat, a process known as thermogenesis. During quality sleep, the body’s core temperature naturally drops. But if a heavy meal is consumed close to bedtime, the digestive system remains active and the body stays warmer, making it harder to fall asleep.

Hormonal balance can also be affected. Meals that stimulate insulin release may reduce the production of melatonin and human growth hormone. Growth hormone is crucial for tissue repair, muscle recovery, and metabolic regulation, and most of its release happens during the early stages of sleep. Because of this, having dinner at least two to four hours before bedtime is considered beneficial.

Can Late Dinners Trigger Acid Reflux?

Meal timing can also have a direct impact on digestive health, particularly for individuals prone to acid reflux.

Dr. Prasanna K S who is a Consultant in Medical Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, explains that eating late at night can increase acid reflux. When someone lies down soon after eating, undigested food and stomach acid can flow back into the food pipe.

He adds "in the absence of protective reflexes in the throat and mouth regurgitate and cause damage to lungs, throat and nose, and sometimes may cause sleep disturbance, hence it’s better to have an early dinner at least two and half to three hours of gap between dinner and bedtime."

He also advises avoiding coffee, tea, oily foods, and spicy meals at night, as they may worsen reflux.

What Happens To Digestion And Gut Health At Night?

Digestion naturally slows down during the night as the body prepares for rest.

Dr. Prasanna explains that the stomach and intestines slow their activity during nighttime. If food remains undigested, it can undergo bacterial degradation in the gut. This process may lead to bloating and gas while also encouraging the growth of harmful bacteria.

Advice For People With GERD Or Indigestion

Individuals dealing with GERD or chronic indigestion may need to be particularly mindful about their dinner timing and sleeping posture.

"The patients with GERD, have to eat a light meal in the night two and half to three hours prior to the bedtime and sleep, preferably in left lateral position with head up B.Y. thirty to forty five degree angle." suggests Dr. Prasanna

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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