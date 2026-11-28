Winter is a great time to take a break, explore new places and experience India's diverse landscapes. However, planning a holiday does not always mean spending a fortune. From the spiritual atmosphere of Rishikesh to Jaipur's royal heritage and the mountain charm of McLeod Ganj, several destinations offer memorable experiences without stretching your budget. If you are planning a winter getaway and want to keep your expenses within Rs 15,000 per person, these destinations are worth considering. With affordable accommodation, local food and budget-friendly travel options, you can enjoy a refreshing holiday without putting too much pressure on your savings.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Adventure And Spirituality

Rishikesh offers a mix of adventure, spirituality and scenic surroundings, making it a popular choice for a winter holiday. Known as India's adventure capital, the destination attracts visitors interested in activities such as river rafting, although availability depends on seasonal conditions.

Those looking for a quieter experience can visit local temples, explore the ghats and attend the evening Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat. A three- to four-day trip to Rishikesh can cost approximately Rs 10,000–13,500 per person, covering travel, accommodation, meals and activities.

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Jaipur, Rajasthan: Explore Royal Heritage

Jaipur is an excellent option for travellers interested in history, architecture and Rajasthani culture. The Pink City is home to several historic landmarks, colourful markets and traditional eateries.

Visitors can explore the magnificent Amer Fort, admire the architecture of Hawa Mahal and discover the royal history of City Palace. Local markets are also worth visiting for handicrafts, jewellery, textiles and traditional souvenirs.

Winter is particularly suitable for exploring Jaipur's outdoor attractions, as temperatures are generally more comfortable than during the summer months. Travellers can manage expenses by choosing budget hotels, local transport and affordable Rajasthani meals.

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McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh: A Peaceful Mountain Escape

For those who prefer mountains and quieter surroundings, McLeod Ganj near Dharamshala is a good winter getaway. The destination is known for its Tibetan influence, monasteries, mountain views and relaxed atmosphere.

Visitors can explore the famous Namgyal Monastery, experience Tibetan culture and visit Bhagsu Waterfall. The surrounding hills also offer opportunities for short walks and scenic photography.

Affordable hostels and homestays make McLeod Ganj suitable for travellers working with limited budgets. A three-day trip can cost approximately Rs 8,000–13,000 per person, depending on travel arrangements, accommodation and food choices.

Plan Your Winter Getaway

A memorable winter holiday does not necessarily require expensive flights or luxury stays. Whether you prefer Rishikesh's adventure activities, Jaipur's historical attractions or McLeod Ganj's mountain setting, these destinations offer options for different travel interests. Plan your bookings in advance and compare transport and accommodation costs to stay within your budget.