Doc Talk | Piles Don’t Always Need Surgery: How To Know When An Operation Is Necessary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Piles diagnosis doesn't always mean surgery; grade and symptoms decide.

Early-stage piles (Grades I/II) often respond to lifestyle adjustments.

Advanced Grade III/IV, persistent symptoms may require surgery.

Accurate diagnosis is crucial; rectal bleeding has other causes.

The diagnosis of piles is often treated as a sign that surgery is inevitable. It is not. A meta-analysis of studies on Indian populations found a pooled prevalence of 25.34%, roughly one in four. Surgery is not decided by the diagnosis but by the grade. In grades I and II, the piles bleed or slip down and then retract unaided, and an operation is seldom needed. Grades III and IV are a different matter. Symptoms are also as crucial as grade: a patient bleeding daily, or unable to get through a working day, is in a different position to someone who just occasionally has a blood spot.

Not all piles require surgery. A bit of bright red blood after a hard stool is common in early piles. What generally works is reversing what caused the hard stool in the first place: less intake of fibre and water, and less prolonged sitting on the toilet. Taking your phone into the toilet is a distraction. Correct those habits, and symptoms often resolve without treatment. A 2026 study of non-operative therapy in initial haemorrhoids showed better symptoms and quality of life, so I would say begin there.

Understanding The Different Grades Of Piles

Internal haemorrhoids are divided into four grades, based mainly on how far they prolapse. Grade I is within the anal canal; Grade II prolapses during passing of stool and goes back on its own; Grade III haemorrhoid prolapses and requires manual reduction.

As good as the scale is, it was never intended to be used as a surgical trigger. The clinician considering treatment looks past it: Is the diagnosis certain? How severe are the symptoms? How persistent are they? Is there significant prolapse? What else is found? Did previous treatment achieve sufficient relief? The grade-based protocols have a role here, as does something individualised. It is the pathway that defines management. The decision remains in the hands of the clinician.

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Most Grade I and II haemorrhoids can be managed with conservative treatment, including dietary and lifestyle changes. If symptoms persist, minimally invasive procedures may be considered. These may also be an option for selected Grade III cases where conservative treatment has not provided sufficient relief.

When Does Surgery Become Appropriate?

In advanced or persistent disease, surgery has a firmer footing. A patient with symptomatic Grade III or IV haemorrhoids may need it, more so when internal and external disease occur together. The same applies when gentler options have been tried and failed, don't suit the patient, or are not tolerated.

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Neither blanket view holds up. Not every patient with piles needs an operation, and an operation should not be ruled out on principle. Proctology, practised properly, matches treatment to what the patient actually presents with.

Why Accurate Diagnosis Matters

Then there is diagnosis. Rectal bleeding is often put down to piles, sometimes wrongly. Other colorectal conditions bleed too, and from the patient's side the symptoms can look alike. Bleeding that persists, or has no apparent cause, needs a clinical examination. Guessing at home is no substitute.

Treatment will depend on how advanced the disease is. For some, simply changing the diet and medication is enough. For others, an endoscopic procedure to treat the narrowing may be needed, and for others, surgery may be appropriate in more advanced cases. The key is not to avoid surgery when indicated, but to choose the best option for the patient.

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