Doc Talk | Chasing Festive Glow? Why Over-Exfoliation Can Backfire On Indian Skin

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Last-minute intensive skincare often damages skin before festivities.

Mixing active ingredients or over-exfoliating irritates the skin barrier.

Plan professional treatments; avoid intensive procedures close to events.

Prioritize daily sunscreen, moisturization, and avoid new products.

Skincare suddenly becomes a top priority just as the festive season draws closer in India. New products are introduced into the market, facial appointments are made, and exfoliation increases, all in hopes of achieving brighter and softer skin before the important days. However, the skin usually doesn’t tolerate last-minute trials. In fact, the closer we get to the celebrations, the more critical it is to take care of our skin barrier instead of compromising it.

When More Skincare Starts Doing Less

The first mistake usually happens when people try to mix multiple active ingredients together. Retinoids, exfoliating acids, and brightening agents all have their place in skincare, but bringing them into the routine together, or too often, often leads to irritating the skin. Once the barrier is damaged, your skin may be dry, red, and sensitive but without the glow you're looking for.

Exfoliation works the same way - scrubbing and the use of acids may leave skin feeling smooth for a while, but too much exfoliation takes a toll on the barrier and increases inflammation in the skin. This problem is particularly serious when it comes to Indian skin, as inflammation may lead to post-inflammatory pigmentation problems.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Piles Don’t Always Need Surgery: How To Know When An Operation Is Necessary

The Treatment May Be Right, But The Timing May Be Wrong

This becomes especially important when professional treatments are being considered before an event. The objective should not be to fit the most intensive treatment into the shortest possible window. Procedures need to be chosen according to the concern, skin type, and recovery time.

For those looking to improve hydration, elasticity and overall skin quality rather than add facial volume, bioremodelling treatments such as Profhilo take a different approach. It uses high and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid to support hydration and tissue remodelling. Since the treatment is generally planned as a course with two sessions around a month apart, it is better suited to advance skin preparation than a last-minute attempt to create instant radiance.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Endocrinologist Explains How Fasting During Navratri Affects Blood Sugar, Insulin And Metabolism

The Basics Still Matter

Even though many people are made aware of the various products and procedures available for skin care, they tend to ignore the less complicated and easy ways of taking care of their skin. One important aspect of skin care is to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen every day, especially in cases of complexion problems. It is also important to stay moisturised to maintain the barrier function of the skin, while it is better to refrain from trying new products before an important event to prevent unwanted reactions.

In the end, achieving festive skin is not about maximising a limited amount of time. The most radiant skin is that which is calm, healthy, and well-hydrated, rather than that which has been put under high stress in a last-minute ultimatum over the few days before the event.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator