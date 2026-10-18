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English NewsLifestyleDoc Talk | Chasing Festive Glow? Why Over-Exfoliation Can Backfire On Indian Skin

Doc Talk | Chasing Festive Glow? Why Over-Exfoliation Can Backfire On Indian Skin

Festive skincare requires more than trying new products and treatments at the last minute. Over-exfoliation, multiple active ingredients, and poorly timed procedures can damage the skin barrier.

Written By : Dr Atika Khan |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Last-minute intensive skincare often damages skin before festivities.
  • Mixing active ingredients or over-exfoliating irritates the skin barrier.
  • Plan professional treatments; avoid intensive procedures close to events.
  • Prioritize daily sunscreen, moisturization, and avoid new products.

Skincare suddenly becomes a top priority just as the festive season draws closer in India. New products are introduced into the market, facial appointments are made, and exfoliation increases, all in hopes of achieving brighter and softer skin before the important days. However, the skin usually doesn’t tolerate last-minute trials. In fact, the closer we get to the celebrations, the more critical it is to take care of our skin barrier instead of compromising it.

When More Skincare Starts Doing Less

The first mistake usually happens when people try to mix multiple active ingredients together. Retinoids, exfoliating acids, and brightening agents all have their place in skincare, but bringing them into the routine together, or too often, often leads to irritating the skin. Once the barrier is damaged, your skin may be dry, red, and sensitive but without the glow you're looking for.

Exfoliation works the same way - scrubbing and the use of acids may leave skin feeling smooth for a while, but too much exfoliation takes a toll on the barrier and increases inflammation in the skin. This problem is particularly serious when it comes to Indian skin, as inflammation may lead to post-inflammatory pigmentation problems.

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The Treatment May Be Right, But The Timing May Be Wrong

This becomes especially important when professional treatments are being considered before an event. The objective should not be to fit the most intensive treatment into the shortest possible window. Procedures need to be chosen according to the concern, skin type, and recovery time.

For those looking to improve hydration, elasticity and overall skin quality rather than add facial volume, bioremodelling treatments such as Profhilo take a different approach. It uses high and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid to support hydration and tissue remodelling. Since the treatment is generally planned as a course with two sessions around a month apart, it is better suited to advance skin preparation than a last-minute attempt to create instant radiance.

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 The Basics Still Matter

Even though many people are made aware of the various products and procedures available for skin care, they tend to ignore the less complicated and easy ways of taking care of their skin. One important aspect of skin care is to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen every day, especially in cases of complexion problems. It is also important to stay moisturised to maintain the barrier function of the skin, while it is better to refrain from trying new products before an important event to prevent unwanted reactions.

In the end, achieving festive skin is not about maximising a limited amount of time. The most radiant skin is that which is calm, healthy, and well-hydrated, rather than that which has been put under high stress in a last-minute ultimatum over the few days before the event.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is intense, last-minute skincare for festive occasions often ineffective?

Last-minute trials and aggressive routines can compromise the skin barrier. Overdoing active ingredients or exfoliation may lead to irritation, dryness, redness, and sensitivity instead of the desired glow.

What common skincare mistakes should be avoided before an important event?

Avoid mixing multiple active ingredients or over-exfoliating, as this can damage the skin barrier. It's also better to refrain from trying new products right before an event to prevent unwanted reactions.

How should professional skin treatments be approached before an event?

Treatments should be chosen based on concern, skin type, and recovery time, not by fitting the most intensive option into a short window. Procedures like bioremodelling often require multiple sessions planned well in advance.

What fundamental skincare practices are important, especially before events?

It is crucial to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen every day and to stay moisturized to maintain the skin's barrier function. Also, avoid introducing new products close to an important event.

About the author Dr Atika Khan

Dr. Atika Khan is an experienced dermatologist with 17 years of expertise in the field of dermatology and has been associated with Dermatech for 17 years. With a strong foundation in medical dermatology, she brings extensive clinical experience and a patient-centric approach to skin health and care. Her professional expertise reflects a commitment to dermatological practice, personalised patient care, and addressing diverse skin concerns through a thorough understanding of skin health and treatment approaches.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Skincare Tips Skincare Routine Hyaluronic Acid Exfoliation Indian Skin Festive Skincare Skin Barrier Festive Season Skincare Retinoids Profhilo Treatment
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