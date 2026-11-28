Aries

Today will be a pleasant and wonderful day for you. There are chances of an auspicious ceremony taking place at home. You will feel happy as a long-pending task may finally be completed. There are possibilities of a promotion in the administrative sector. Today may bring something new into your life. Mutual understanding and harmony will prevail within the family. You may go on a long trip with your wife and children. Financial growth is likely in business and professional matters. Today is a favourable day for investing in property.

Taurus

Pay attention to your health today. You may be selected for an important task. Your work will be appreciated in the workplace, and senior officials will be pleased with your performance. Today may bring some good news. Avoid unnecessary arguments and disputes. Investing in your workplace or professional activities may prove beneficial. Take care of your health. Differences with your wife may increase.

Gemini

Today, you may remain occupied with unnecessary tasks, resulting in a waste of time and money. Getting angry over anything will not be good for you. It would be better to ignore certain matters today. Think carefully before entering into any business partnership. Avoid making changes in your workplace today. Some family members or people opposed to you may try to undermine you.

Cancer

Today may not be particularly favourable for you. Stay away from disputes. Differences with senior officials in the administrative sector may increase. You may face considerable trouble from your rivals at the workplace. Family matters will remain relatively stable, although disagreements may persist. You may be worried about your wife's health. Be cautious while travelling.

Leo

Today will be filled with happiness. A new guest may arrive at your home, and there are chances of an auspicious ceremony taking place in the family. Your parents and siblings may go on a religious trip. Financial gains are likely in business. Entering into a partnership may prove beneficial today. This is also a favourable time for investing in property.

Virgo

Starting a new venture or undertaking a new task today will prove highly favourable. You may find new colleagues or associates at the workplace. Your financial situation is likely to improve. You may receive financial assistance from your brother or nephew. Getting rid of an old debt will bring you immense happiness and relief. Your wife and children's health will remain good.

Libra

You may encounter a few problems today, which could leave you feeling worried. Work-related commitments may require you to undertake a long journey. Take care of your health, as changing weather conditions may affect your well-being. Family matters will remain favourable. Your wife's health may also deteriorate. You may face some difficulties in property-related matters.

Scorpio

Today is likely to be an average day for you. Those in employment should maintain good relationships with their senior officials. Be careful with your words and exercise restraint while speaking. If you are planning to start a new venture, avoid sharing your plans with others for now. You will succeed in resolving internal family matters. Stay away from court-related disputes and legal complications.

Sagittarius

Today is likely to be a good day for you. If you are planning to start something new, you may achieve success. You may meet an old acquaintance or a well-known person, which will make you happy. You are likely to recover money that has been pending for a long time. Your health will remain good, and your respect within the family may increase. You may take an important decision in the interest of your family. Business prospects look favourable, and you may also purchase a new vehicle.

Capricorn

Today, you may remain caught up in unnecessary running around and hectic activities. You could get involved in an argument or dispute. There are chances of falling victim to your opponents' conspiracies. You may experience a decline in your health. Business-related losses are possible. Working professionals may face increasing disagreements with their partners. Disputes over ancestral property may arise within the family. Be careful while using your vehicle.

Aquarius

Today may be filled with challenges and difficulties. You could get caught up in court cases or legal disputes. There are chances of suffering a major loss in business. Your opponents may plot against you. Avoid making any major business investments today. Take care of your health. Differences with your wife may increase. Exercise restraint while speaking and stay away from arguments and disputes.

Pisces

Today, you may go on a religious trip with your friends. Keep your belongings safe, as carelessness could lead to losses. Pay attention to your diet and eating habits to maintain good health. You may plan to start a new business venture. Those in employment will receive full support from their senior officials. Differences or misunderstandings may arise with your in-laws.