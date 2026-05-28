Chanel’s Viral Barefoot Phantom Sandals Have Everyone Asking: ‘Is This Even A Shoe?'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chanel's Cruise 2027 sandals sparked online debate for design.

Footwear resembles barefoot-inspired or decorative foot jewelry.

Internet reactions range from memes to practical usage questions.

Controversy highlights fashion's artistic, attention-grabbing, yet functional expectations.

Luxury fashion label Chanel has once again sparked a massive online conversation, but this time it is not because of a classic tweed outfit or quilted handbag. Instead, attention has turned to an unusual pair of sandals unveiled during the brand’s Cruise 2027 presentation in Biarritz. The footwear, described by many as unconventional and puzzling, has divided opinions online. While some admire the concept as daring fashion, others have openly questioned whether the design makes any practical sense.

What Is So Different About Chanel’s New Sandals?

The now-viral footwear has been described by fashion watchers as a “barefoot-inspired sandal” due to its unusual structure. Unlike traditional sandals, the design leaves almost the entire foot exposed, focusing mainly on covering the heel with delicate straps to hold everything together. Rather than functioning like a normal shoe, it resembles something closer to decorative foot jewellery.

The stripped-back design immediately stood out on the runway because it looked incomplete to many viewers. Yet, in the world of luxury fashion, runway pieces are often created to challenge ideas and encourage discussion rather than prioritise everyday comfort or practicality.

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Internet Reacts With Memes And Mixed Opinions

Soon after images from the Cruise 2027 collection surfaced online, social media users began sharing their reactions. The footwear quickly became the centre of jokes, memes and debates across platforms. Many people questioned how practical such sandals could be, with some describing them as “unfinished shoes” or comparing them to invisible footwear.

Online forums, especially Reddit, saw strong criticism from users who believed the design existed more for attention than actual wearability. However, not everyone dismissed the idea. Several fashion enthusiasts defended Chanel’s creative choice, arguing that runway fashion is meant to be artistic and provocative rather than something people wear every day.

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What The Debate Says About Fashion Culture

The controversy surrounding Chanel’s sandals highlights how quickly runway moments now become internet talking points. A design showcased at a fashion event can instantly trigger global reactions, from serious style discussions to viral humour.

At the same time, the reaction reflects a wider expectation people have of luxury brands. While audiences appreciate creativity, many still expect expensive fashion to feel functional and relatable. Chanel’s latest design may have sharply divided opinion, but it has undoubtedly succeeded in capturing public attention.

Love them or hate them, the barefoot sandals have achieved one thing most fashion houses hope for: people cannot stop talking about them.