Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Palani Murugan Temple, a sacred abode, holds a unique Navapashanam idol.

This idol, crafted by Siddha Bogar, is believed to possess medicinal properties.

Ritual bathing water and sandal paste from the idol are considered healing.

The hilltop temple is an architectural marvel, drawing millions for festivals.

Perched atop a sacred hill in Tamil Nadu stands the revered Palani Murugan Temple, one of the six holy abodes of Lord Murugan, known as the Arupadaiveedu. This ancient temple is not only a spiritual centre of devotion but also a place surrounded by fascinating legends, mystical traditions, and remarkable architectural brilliance that continues to draw millions of devotees every year.

The Sacred Navapashanam Idol

One of the most intriguing beliefs associated with the temple is the idol of Lord Murugan itself. It is said to have been created using a unique mixture called “Navapashanam,” which translates to “nine deadly poisons.” According to ancient traditions, these substances, when carefully combined in precise proportions, are believed to transform into powerful medicinal elements.

The idol is attributed to Siddha Bogar, a legendary alchemist and one of the revered 18 Siddhars of Tamil tradition, who is believed to have possessed deep knowledge of medicine, spirituality, and alchemy.

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Healing Beliefs and Ritual Traditions

Over the centuries, several mystical claims have been associated with the idol. Devotees believe that the water used to perform Abhishekam, the ritual bathing of the deity, carries healing properties. Some even claim that consuming small amounts of this sacred water can help in curing ailments.

Additionally, the sandal paste applied overnight on the idol is considered highly sacred and is believed by many to possess therapeutic qualities, often referred to as a “wonder medicine” in local traditions.

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An Architectural Marvel On The Hilltop

Beyond its mystical aura, the temple itself is an architectural marvel. Built on a hilltop, it can be reached through winding steps, rope cars, and winch services, offering both convenience and a sense of pilgrimage adventure. The structure showcases intricate carvings and traditional Dravidian artistry that reflect centuries of devotion and craftsmanship.

Major Center Of Devotion and Festivals

The temple is also a vibrant centre of culture and celebration. Festivals such as Thai Poosam draw massive crowds from across India and the world, turning the hill into a sea of devotion, chants, and spiritual energy. During these occasions, the entire region comes alive with faith and festivity.

The Palani Murugan Temple continues to stand as a powerful symbol of devotion, blending mythology, spirituality, and history into one timeless sacred experience that inspires awe in every visitor.