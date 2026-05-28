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HomeLifestyleTravelDreaming Of A Stress-Free Escape? These 10 Peaceful Countries Should Be On Your Bucket List

Dreaming Of A Stress-Free Escape? These 10 Peaceful Countries Should Be On Your Bucket List

From Iceland and Japan to Switzerland and New Zealand, these countries rank among the world’s most peaceful destinations. Known for safety, low crime, and stability, they offer calm surroundings.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 28 May 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Global Peace Index ranks countries based on safety, stability, and low crime.
  • Iceland leads again due to low crime and strong social trust.
  • Switzerland, Singapore, Portugal, Denmark, Slovenia, Finland, Norway, Austria, Japan rank high.
  • These nations offer exceptional safety, quality of life, and calm.

If you are constantly dreaming of a calm escape far away from crowded streets, political tensions and everyday stress, there are still places in the world where peace comes naturally. A recent ranking has revealed the countries considered the most peaceful globally, based on safety, low crime, stability and quality of life. From breathtaking landscapes to strong social trust, these destinations offer more than just scenic beauty — they promise a sense of calm many travellers long for. 

How The Most Peaceful Countries Are Ranked

According to the Global Peace Index (GPI), produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), countries are ranked based on their level of peacefulness. The report studies 163 independent states and territories and looks at several factors, including societal safety and security, ongoing conflicts, and levels of militarisation. The lower the score, the more peaceful a country is considered to be. 

Iceland Tops The List Again

Iceland has once again secured the top spot as the world’s most peaceful country, maintaining its position for years. According to the report, the country stands out for its extremely low crime rate, strong social trust, and lack of military forces. Police officers generally do not carry weapons, and the country is often praised for its safe environment and high quality of life. 

Switzerland: Stability And Safety At Its Core

Switzerland continues to rank among the world’s most peaceful countries due to its political neutrality, low crime levels and stable governance. Known for its strong economy and efficient public systems, the country offers a high standard of living. Peaceful cities, clean surroundings and strong social trust make Switzerland an attractive destination for those seeking security and calm.

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Singapore: One Of The Safest Places In The World

Singapore is recognised globally for its strict laws, low crime rate and highly organised systems. The country’s emphasis on safety, discipline and efficient governance has helped it secure a place among the most peaceful nations. Despite being a busy global financial hub, Singapore maintains a sense of order and stability that appeals to both residents and tourists.

Portugal: A Calm Escape In Europe

Portugal has steadily climbed peace rankings over the years, largely due to its low crime rate and political stability. The country is admired for its relaxed lifestyle, welcoming communities and scenic coastlines. Many travellers see Portugal as a peaceful destination that combines natural beauty with a slower pace of life.

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Denmark: High Quality Of Life And Social Trust

Denmark is often praised for its strong welfare system, social equality and overall happiness levels. Low crime, stable institutions and a high level of trust among citizens contribute to its peaceful environment. The country is known for balancing modern urban living with a calm and community-focused lifestyle.

Slovenia: Europe’s Quiet Hidden Gem

Slovenia has quietly earned a place among the world’s peaceful countries due to its low crime rates, political stability and natural beauty. Often overlooked by travellers, the country offers scenic lakes, mountains and charming towns. Its peaceful atmosphere and focus on sustainability make it increasingly attractive for visitors seeking tranquillity.

Finland: A Safe And Balanced Society

Finland is known for its strong education system, low crime and high levels of social trust. The country regularly ranks highly in global happiness and quality-of-life reports. Peaceful surroundings, clean cities and a close connection to nature make Finland one of the safest and calmest countries in the world.

Norway: Peaceful Living Surrounded By Nature

Norway is admired for its stable democracy, low crime levels and strong social welfare system. With breathtaking landscapes including fjords and mountains, the country combines natural beauty with a peaceful way of life. High living standards and a strong sense of community further contribute to Norway’s reputation as one of the world’s most peaceful places.

Austria: A Blend Of Stability And Scenic Peace

Austria remains one of the world’s most peaceful countries, known for its political stability, strong economy and low crime levels. The country offers a high quality of life, supported by efficient public systems and a stable democracy. Surrounded by the Alps and home to charming cities like Vienna and Salzburg, Austria combines natural beauty with a calm, secure environment. Its peaceful social structure and focus on wellbeing make it an attractive place for both residents and visitors.

Japan: Safety, Discipline And Social Harmony

Japan is often recognised as one of the safest countries in the world due to its low crime rate, strict laws and strong sense of public discipline. The country is admired for its social harmony, clean cities and respectful culture. Despite being highly developed and fast-paced, Japan maintains a peaceful environment where order and community values play a major role. Its blend of modern technology, traditional culture and safety makes it a preferred destination for travellers seeking both excitement and calm.

 
 
 
 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How are countries ranked for peacefulness?

Countries are ranked using the Global Peace Index (GPI) which assesses societal safety, conflicts, and militarisation. A lower score indicates a more peaceful country.

Why is Iceland considered the most peaceful country?

Iceland consistently ranks highest due to its extremely low crime rate, strong social trust, and absence of a military. It's praised for its safety and high quality of life.

What factors contribute to Switzerland's peaceful ranking?

Switzerland is recognized for its political neutrality, low crime, and stable governance, offering a high standard of living and a sense of security.

How does Singapore maintain its peaceful reputation?

Singapore is known for its strict laws, low crime rate, and highly organized systems, emphasizing safety and efficient governance.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ireland Norway DENMARK Singapore Switzerland Austria Finland New Zealand Slovenia Iceland Portugal Japan Global Peace Index Most Peaceful Countries Peaceful Countries In The World Peaceful Places To Visit
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