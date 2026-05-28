Countries are ranked using the Global Peace Index (GPI) which assesses societal safety, conflicts, and militarisation. A lower score indicates a more peaceful country.
Dreaming Of A Stress-Free Escape? These 10 Peaceful Countries Should Be On Your Bucket List
From Iceland and Japan to Switzerland and New Zealand, these countries rank among the world’s most peaceful destinations. Known for safety, low crime, and stability, they offer calm surroundings.
- Global Peace Index ranks countries based on safety, stability, and low crime.
- Iceland leads again due to low crime and strong social trust.
- Switzerland, Singapore, Portugal, Denmark, Slovenia, Finland, Norway, Austria, Japan rank high.
- These nations offer exceptional safety, quality of life, and calm.
If you are constantly dreaming of a calm escape far away from crowded streets, political tensions and everyday stress, there are still places in the world where peace comes naturally. A recent ranking has revealed the countries considered the most peaceful globally, based on safety, low crime, stability and quality of life. From breathtaking landscapes to strong social trust, these destinations offer more than just scenic beauty — they promise a sense of calm many travellers long for.
How The Most Peaceful Countries Are Ranked
According to the Global Peace Index (GPI), produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), countries are ranked based on their level of peacefulness. The report studies 163 independent states and territories and looks at several factors, including societal safety and security, ongoing conflicts, and levels of militarisation. The lower the score, the more peaceful a country is considered to be.
Iceland Tops The List Again
Iceland has once again secured the top spot as the world’s most peaceful country, maintaining its position for years. According to the report, the country stands out for its extremely low crime rate, strong social trust, and lack of military forces. Police officers generally do not carry weapons, and the country is often praised for its safe environment and high quality of life.
Before You Go
Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions
Frequently Asked Questions
How are countries ranked for peacefulness?
Why is Iceland considered the most peaceful country?
Iceland consistently ranks highest due to its extremely low crime rate, strong social trust, and absence of a military. It's praised for its safety and high quality of life.
What factors contribute to Switzerland's peaceful ranking?
Switzerland is recognized for its political neutrality, low crime, and stable governance, offering a high standard of living and a sense of security.
How does Singapore maintain its peaceful reputation?
Singapore is known for its strict laws, low crime rate, and highly organized systems, emphasizing safety and efficient governance.