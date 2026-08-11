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English NewsHealthABP LIVE Doc Talk | Why Oral Health Matters During Cancer Treatment And Hospitalisation

ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Why Oral Health Matters During Cancer Treatment And Hospitalisation

Oral health can often be overlooked during cancer treatment and prolonged hospitalisation. Chemotherapy and limited mobility may increase the risk of mouth ulcers, dry mouth and infections.

Written By : Dr Anthony V Pais |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Intensive cancer treatments cause significant, often overlooked, oral health issues.
  • Patients and caregivers lack critical information for managing oral hygiene.
  • Able Smile Community launched offering guidance, support, and shared experiences.
  • Experts advocate proactive oral care for better patient treatment outcomes.

Cancer continues to be a growing healthcare challenge in India. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country is expected to witness over 1.5 million new cancer cases annually, with the burden steadily increasing each year. As more patients undergo intensive treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and prolonged hospitalisation, there is a growing need to address not only the disease itself but also the side effects and quality-of-life challenges associated with treatment. One such critical yet often overlooked aspect is oral health.

For cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, maintaining oral hygiene can become increasingly difficult due to treatment-related side effects such as dry mouth, mouth ulcers, gum inflammation, oral infections, difficulty swallowing, and altered taste sensations. These complications can affect nutrition, recovery, and overall well-being. Similarly, hospitalised and immobile patients often face challenges in maintaining daily oral hygiene, placing them at greater risk of oral infections and associated health complications. Despite the significant impact oral health can have on patient comfort and outcomes, patients and caregivers often struggle to access reliable information, practical guidance, and support tailored to their specific needs.

Able Smile Community Aims To Bridge The Gap

To address this gap, the Able Smile Community has been launched as a dedicated platform for patients, caregivers, families, healthcare professionals, and oral health experts. The initiative aims to create a trusted support ecosystem where members can access expert guidance, learn practical oral care techniques, share experiences, and connect with others facing similar challenges during treatment and recovery.

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Speaking about the initiative, Luvena Rangel, Community Manager, Able Smile Community, said, "Oral health often becomes a secondary concern when patients are undergoing intensive treatment or dealing with prolonged hospitalisation. However, oral complications can significantly impact comfort, nutrition, recovery, and overall well-being. Through the Able Smile Community, we want to provide patients and caregivers with credible information, practical support, and a safe space to learn from shared experiences. Our goal is to ensure that no one feels alone in managing oral health challenges during their treatment journey."

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Why Caregiver Awareness Matters

The need for such support is particularly evident among caregivers, who frequently assist patients with daily oral hygiene routines while managing multiple aspects of care.

Sharing her experience, a caregiver of a cancer patient, Priya Vishwakarma, said, "Caring for a loved one with cancer is exhausting and comes with many responsibilities. Amidst everything else, oral care can easily go unnoticed. Looking back, I only wish there had been a community like Able Smile to guide and support us through the journey. Having access to trusted information and shared experiences would have made navigating those challenges much easier."

Experts Stress The Importance Of Preventive Oral Care

Healthcare experts emphasise that proactive oral care can help reduce complications and improve patient comfort throughout treatment.

According to Dr Anthony V Pais, Professor of Surgical Oncology and Oncoplastic Breast Surgery, Clinical Director at HOSMAT Hospital, Bangalore, "Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy can weaken the body's natural defences and increase the risk of oral complications. Similarly, hospitalised and immobile patients are often vulnerable to oral infections and poor oral hygiene due to physical limitations. Timely education, preventive care, and caregiver awareness can play an important role in supporting better treatment outcomes and quality of life."

By encouraging conversations around oral health during illness, treatment, and recovery, the Able Smile Community aims to bridge knowledge gaps and build a stronger support network for patients and caregivers across India.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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Frequently Asked Questions

What challenges do cancer patients face regarding oral health?

Cancer patients often struggle with oral hygiene due to treatment side effects like dry mouth, mouth ulcers, and gum inflammation. Hospitalized patients also find it hard to maintain daily oral care.

What is the purpose of the Able Smile Community?

The Able Smile Community aims to bridge gaps in oral care support for cancer patients and caregivers. It offers expert guidance, practical techniques, and a platform for sharing experiences.

Why is caregiver awareness important for patient oral health?

Caregivers often assist patients with daily oral hygiene, and their awareness of proactive oral care can significantly reduce complications. This support improves patient comfort and treatment outcomes.

About the author Dr Anthony V Pais

Dr Anthony V Pais is a senior surgical oncologist with over 42 years of experience in cancer diagnosis and treatment. He has extensive expertise in breast cancer diagnosis and management, including mammogram interpretation, ultrasound-guided FNAC, sentinel node biopsy, breast reconstruction, and symmetrization.
His clinical expertise spans cancers of the breast, head and neck, lung, cervix, oral cavity, liver, colon, bones, and soft tissues, as well as conditions such as giant cell tumors and Ewing’s sarcoma. He is also experienced in advanced cancer treatments, stem cell transplantation, and radiation-based therapies.
Dr Pais holds an MBBS from the University of Mysore (1982) and an MS in General Surgery from Kasturba Medical College (1988). He completed a Fellowship in Surgical Oncology from the International College of Surgeons, Washington, in 2000, and has received specialized training in breast ultrasound and mammogram interpretation in Japan and the USA. He also holds a certificate of competence in mammogram assessment from renowned radiologist Prof. Laszlo Tabar of Uppsala University, Sweden.
Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Pais has contributed to cancer research through publications and has conducted several cancer detection camps for underserved communities, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike workers. He is associated with several prestigious international medical organizations, including Breast Surgery International, Switzerland, and the International Society of Surgeons.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oral Hygiene Oral Health During Cancer Treatment Cancer Patients Oral Care Chemotherapy Side Effects Mouth Ulcers
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