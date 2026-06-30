Air Cooler Blowing Sticky Air? How To Fix Humidity Issues During Monsoon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Optimal cooler placement and maintenance enhance performance.

The arrival of the monsoon brings relief from the scorching summer heat, but it also comes with high humidity. During this season, many people notice that their air cooler no longer feels as effective. Instead of cooling the room, it makes the air feel damp, sticky, and uncomfortable.

If you've been dealing with the same issue, there's no need to give up on your cooler. A few simple and inexpensive changes can reduce excess moisture in the room and help your cooler perform much better.

Don't Always Fill The Cooler With Water

Many people believe an air cooler should always be filled with water, but that's not always true. During the rainy season, the air already contains a lot of moisture. Adding more water can increase humidity inside the room and make it feel even stickier.

On days when the humidity is very high, try running the cooler in fan mode or with very little water. This keeps the air moving without adding unnecessary moisture.

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Use A Fan Along With The Cooler

A cooler works more efficiently when air circulates properly. Running a ceiling fan or pedestal fan along with the cooler helps distribute cool air evenly and prevents humidity from settling in one place.

If you have an exhaust fan, switch it on for a while to push humid air outside. Keeping a window or door slightly open also improves ventilation and allows fresh air to enter the room.

Simple Kitchen Ingredient Can Also Help

One of the easiest ways to reduce moisture in a room is by using baking soda. It naturally absorbs excess humidity from the air.

Simply place a small bowl of baking soda or tie some in a clean cloth and keep it in a corner of the room. It's an affordable and effective trick that can make the room feel less damp.

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Place The Cooler In The Right Spot

The location of your cooler plays a major role in its performance. For the best results, place it near a window or an open door so it can draw in fresh outdoor air.

If the cooler is kept in a closed room without proper ventilation, it keeps recirculating humid air, making the room feel muggy instead of cool.

Don't Ignore Basic Maintenance

A few small maintenance habits can make a noticeable difference. These are -

1- Keep the fan speed on a higher setting for better air circulation.

2- Clean the cooling pads regularly, especially if you're using khus grass pads, and make sure they remain free from mould.

3- Remove heavy carpets, thick curtains, or other items that trap moisture during the monsoon.

4- Clean the water tank frequently to prevent unpleasant odours and bacterial growth.

By following these simple tips, you can enjoy better cooling even during humid weather and prevent your room from feeling sticky every time you switch on the cooler.