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English NewsLifestyleAyushman Bharat Goes Digital As Government Launches ‘Ayushman Saarthi’ AI Chatbot On WhatsApp

Ayushman Bharat Goes Digital As Government Launches ‘Ayushman Saarthi’ AI Chatbot On WhatsApp

Centre launches ‘Ayushman Saarthi’ WhatsApp chatbot for PM-JAY. With the help of chatbout, users can access services like card download, eKYC and get instant support online.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 12:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • This digital initiative significantly improves healthcare accessibility for millions.

The Central Government has launched a new WhatsApp-based chatbot called ‘Ayushman Saarthi’ to make services under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) more accessible and user-friendly. Beneficiaries can now access key health scheme services simply by messaging +91 72908 23838 on WhatsApp, without needing to visit government offices or call centres.

The initiative aims to bring essential services directly to citizens’ smartphones, offering 24x7 support and faster access to healthcare-related information and facilities.

Ayushman Card, eKYC And More Services A Text Away

Through the Ayushman Saarthi chatbot, users can check their eligibility under PM-JAY, apply for a new Ayushman card, download their existing card, and complete eKYC updates. The platform also allows users to link Aadhaar, lock or unlock their card, view treatment history, and check wallet balance.

 

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For senior citizens aged 70 and above, services related to the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card are also available on the same platform, making it a single-window solution for multiple healthcare needs.

Hospital Search, Complaints And Real-Time Support On WhatsApp

The chatbot goes beyond basic services, enabling users to locate nearby empanelled hospitals, register complaints, track their status, or even withdraw them if needed. It also offers callback requests and post-discharge feedback options.

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According to the Ministry of Health, the system operates on a secure API-based infrastructure directly linked to the PM-JAY platform, ensuring real-time updates and improved transparency. Officials believe this will significantly reduce delays, improve grievance redressal, and minimise the need for physical visits to government offices.

To use the service, beneficiaries simply need to send “Hi” on WhatsApp to +91 72908 23838 or scan the official QR code to begin interacting with the chatbot.

Why This Initiative Matters

PM-JAY is one of the world’s largest government-funded health insurance schemes, covering millions of citizens. By integrating services with WhatsApp - a widely used platform across India - the government hopes to make healthcare access simpler, faster and more inclusive.

The initiative is expected to be particularly beneficial for people in rural areas and those less familiar with digital government systems, bridging the gap between citizens and essential healthcare services.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of using Ayushman Saarthi?

The chatbot provides 24x7 support and faster access to healthcare information, reducing the need for physical visits to government offices. It aims to improve transparency and grievance redressal for beneficiaries.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 12:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ayushman Bharat EKYC PM-JAY Ayushman Saarthi
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