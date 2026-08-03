Planning To Wear Green Saree This Sawan? Try These Stunning Makeup Looks

The arrival of Sawan brings with it a wave of festive fashion, and green takes centre stage. From Hariyali Teej and Sawan Somwar to family gatherings and temple visits, many women choose to wear green sarees paired with traditional jewellery and bangles. However, the beauty of a green saree truly stands out when it is complemented with the right makeup, accessories and hairstyle. Whether you are planning a simple daytime look or dressing up for a festive celebration, these styling tips can help you create an elegant and balanced Sawan look.

Choose Makeup According To The Shade Of Your Green Saree

The shade of your saree should guide your makeup choices. If you are wearing a dark green, bottle green or emerald green saree, opt for a natural base with a soft matte or dewy finish. Golden, bronze or copper eyeshadow pairs beautifully with darker shades of green and adds a festive touch. You can enhance the look with bold eyeliner, mascara and a lipstick in red, deep pink or nude brown. If your eye makeup is dramatic, keep your lip colour subtle for a balanced appearance.

For mint green, pistachio green or pastel green sarees, soft and natural makeup works best. Peach, nude or light brown eyeshadow, a thin line of eyeliner and mascara create a fresh daytime look. Finish with a pink, peach or nude lipstick, along with a hint of blush and highlighter for a natural glow.

ALSO READ | 8 Low-Maintenance Indoor Plants That Are Perfect For First-Time Plant Parents

Complete The Look With The Right Jewellery And Hairstyle

A traditional green saree looks even more elegant when paired with the right accessories. Gold jewellery remains a timeless choice for dark green sarees, while Kundan or Polki sets add a royal festive touch. For lighter shades of green, pearls or oxidised silver jewellery offer a graceful and contemporary look.

A red or maroon bindi beautifully complements darker green sarees, whereas a small red or green bindi works well with lighter shades. During Sawan or Hariyali Teej, green bangles can further enhance the festive appeal.

Hairstyles also play a key role in completing the look. A sleek bun adorned with fresh flowers or a gajra creates a classic traditional style. If you prefer a modern appearance, try a messy bun with metallic hair accessories or soft open waves for a simple daytime outfit.

ALSO READ | Hair Spa At Home: Follow These 4 Easy Steps To Get Soft, Strong And Healthy Hair Naturally

Balance Your Blouse, Makeup And Accessories

The blouse can significantly change the overall appearance of a green saree. A golden or beige blouse gives dark green sarees a rich and regal finish, while a matching blouse creates an elegant monochrome effect. For lighter green sarees, pastel shades such as blush pink or soft yellow offer a refreshing contrast. Those who enjoy experimenting can also opt for jacket-style or peplum blouses for a contemporary twist. The key to effortless styling is maintaining balance. If your saree and jewellery are heavily embellished, keep your makeup minimal. On the other hand, if you're wearing a simple green saree, you can highlight either your eyes or your lips to create a sophisticated festive look without going overboard.