Green tiles mean a correct letter is in the correct spot. Yellow tiles indicate a correct letter is in the wrong spot. Grey tiles show the letter is not in the word at all.
Wordle Answer Today (May 7): Puzzle #1783 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle answer for May 7 is here. Check today’s clues, hints, and word meanings to solve the puzzle and protect your streak.
- Wordle puzzle for May 7 challenges players with a five-letter word.
- Clues included starting with 'B', ending with 'E', two vowels.
- The answer to today's Wordle is 'BUDGE'.
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Thursday, May 7, with another daily word puzzle that got minds working. The five-letter game continues to be a favourite for people around the world. Some players love the challenge of solving it quickly, while others focus on keeping their winning streak alive.
Today’s puzzle looked easy at first, but the clues made many players think twice. If you’re still stuck, don’t worry, we’ve got today’s answer and its meaning explained below.
How To Play Wordle
Wordle may look simple, but it takes smart guessing and patience. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to give helpful clues:
- Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
- Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
- Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.
By using these clues wisely, players can remove wrong letters and get closer to the answer. That’s what makes Wordle so fun and addictive for millions of players every day.
Hints That Helped Crack The May 7 Puzzle
Here are the clues that helped players today:
- To move, if even just a little.
- The word begins with B.
- It ends with E.
- The word has 2 vowels.
- All five letters are unique.
- Using “debug” as a starter reveals five yellow letters.
These hints gave players a fair chance to solve the puzzle without making it too easy.
Wordle Answer Today (May 7)
The answer to today’s Wordle is: BUDGE.
The word “budge” means to move, even if it’s only a little. It is often used when something does not move at all. For example, if you try to push a heavy box and it stays in the same place, you might say, “This thing won’t budge!”
Congrats if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another chance to play and keep your streak going.
Before You Go
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
How do the colored tiles in Wordle provide clues?
What was the Wordle answer for May 7th?
The answer to the Wordle puzzle on May 7th was BUDGE. This word means to move, even slightly.
What are some hints for the May 7th Wordle puzzle?
The word starts with B and ends with E, has two vowels, and all letters are unique. It also means to move, even if just a little.
What does the word BUDGE mean?
BUDGE means to move, even if only a little. It's often used when something resists movement, like a heavy object that won't budge.