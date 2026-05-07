Wordle Answer Today (May 7): Puzzle #1783 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle puzzle for May 7 challenges players with a five-letter word.

Clues included starting with 'B', ending with 'E', two vowels.

The answer to today's Wordle is 'BUDGE'.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Thursday, May 7, with another daily word puzzle that got minds working. The five-letter game continues to be a favourite for people around the world. Some players love the challenge of solving it quickly, while others focus on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle looked easy at first, but the clues made many players think twice. If you’re still stuck, don’t worry, we’ve got today’s answer and its meaning explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look simple, but it takes smart guessing and patience. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to give helpful clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues wisely, players can remove wrong letters and get closer to the answer. That’s what makes Wordle so fun and addictive for millions of players every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 7 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

To move, if even just a little.

The word begins with B.

It ends with E.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “debug” as a starter reveals five yellow letters.

These hints gave players a fair chance to solve the puzzle without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (May 7)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: BUDGE.

The word “budge” means to move, even if it’s only a little. It is often used when something does not move at all. For example, if you try to push a heavy box and it stays in the same place, you might say, “This thing won’t budge!”

Congrats if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another chance to play and keep your streak going.