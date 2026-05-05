Wordle Answer Today (May 5): Was Puzzle #1781 Too Chaotic? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle puzzle on May 5 presented a challenging five-letter word.

Hints included starting with 'L', ending with 'H', one vowel.

The Wordle answer for May 5 was LATCH.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players had another exciting puzzle to solve this Tuesday, May 5. The much-loved five-letter word game continues to challenge players around the world every single day. Some people try to solve it in the fewest guesses possible, while others simply want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle looked short and simple, but the clues made players think twice. If you are still trying to find the answer, don’t worry, we have the hints, answer, and meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy at first, but it takes smart thinking and patience. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives clues through colours:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

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By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong guesses and get closer to the right answer. This is what makes Wordle fun and addictive for millions of people.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 5 Puzzle

Today’s Wordle clues gave players a fair chance to solve the puzzle. Here’s what they had to work with:

A closure.

The word begins with L.

It ends with H.

The word contains 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “clots” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These clues pointed players in the right direction without giving away the answer too soon.

Wordle Answer Today (May 5)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: LATCH.

A “latch” is something that keeps a door, gate, or box closed. For example, a small hook or lock that keeps a door shut is called a latch. The word can also be used as an action, meaning to hold on tightly to something.

Congrats if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another fresh puzzle and another chance to keep your streak alive.