Wordle Answer Today (May 6): Puzzle #1782 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle's May 6 puzzle required careful thought to solve.

The word involved comparison and started with 'L'.

The answer for Wordle on May 6 was 'LIKEN'.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, May 6, with another interesting puzzle that made many stop and think carefully. The popular five-letter word game continues to keep people hooked every day with clever clues and tricky answers. Some players try to solve it in the fewest guesses possible, while others simply want to keep their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle was based on comparing things, and while the clues looked easy at first, the final answer still left many people scratching their heads. If you’re still searching for the solution, don’t worry, we have the answer and meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may seem like a simple game, but it takes logic and patience to solve. Players get six tries to figure out the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give useful hints:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues wisely, players can remove wrong guesses and slowly work toward the answer. This simple but smart gameplay is what makes Wordle so addictive for millions around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 6 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had for today’s puzzle:

To compare one thing to another.

The word begins with L.

It ends with N.

The word contains 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “slink” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

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These clues helped players get closer to the answer without spoiling the challenge too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (May 6)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: LIKEN.

The word “liken” means to compare one thing with another. For example, someone may liken the sound of rain falling on a roof to soft music. It is often used when describing similarities between two things.

Congrats if you guessed it correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s puzzle will give you another chance to keep your streak going strong.