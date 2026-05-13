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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (May 13): Puzzle #1789 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (May 13): Puzzle #1789 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for May 13 is here. Check today’s clues, hints, and word meanings to solve the puzzle and keep your streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 May 2026 10:05 AM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, May 13, with another interesting five-letter puzzle. The daily word game continues to keep millions of players hooked as they try to guess the hidden word in just six attempts. Some players love the challenge of solving it fast, while others simply want to keep their winning streak going.

Today’s puzzle looked easy at first, but the clues made many players stop and think. If you’re still trying to figure it out, don’t worry, we’ve got today’s answer and its meaning right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may seem like a simple game, but it needs smart thinking and patience. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to give clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues wisely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the correct answer. That’s what makes Wordle so fun and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 13 Puzzle

Here are the clues players got today:

  • Plain Jane.
  • The word begins with D.
  • It ends with Y.
  • The word has 1 vowel.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “yodel” as a starter reveals two yellow letters and one green letter.

These clues gave players a fair chance to guess the answer without making it too obvious.

Wordle Answer Today (May 13)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: DOWDY.

The word “dowdy” is used to describe someone or something that looks plain, boring, or not very stylish. It is often used when talking about clothes, fashion, or appearance.

Congrats if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another puzzle and another chance to keep your streak alive.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
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Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
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