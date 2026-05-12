Wordle Answer Today (May 12): Puzzle #1788 Made You Sob? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle's May 12 puzzle presented a five-letter word challenge.

Hints included 'tick tock,' starting with 'C,' ending with 'K.'

Today's Wordle answer was 'CLOCK,' a device for telling time.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players had another fun challenge this Tuesday, May 12, as a fresh five-letter puzzle appeared. The daily word game continues to keep millions of players hooked, testing their thinking skills, vocabulary, and patience. Some players love solving it in just a few tries, while others focus on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle came with a simple but clever clue that made many players stop and think. If you’re still trying to solve it, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like a simple game, but it needs smart guesses and careful thinking. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to help guide you:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues wisely, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. This mix of logic and fun is what makes Wordle so popular.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 12 Puzzle

Here are the clues players got today:

Tick tock.

The word begins with C.

It ends with K.

The word has 1 vowel.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “locks” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave players a good chance to solve the puzzle without giving away the answer too soon.

Wordle Answer Today (May 12)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: CLOCK.

A “clock” is a device used to tell time. People use clocks every day at home, school, or work. Today, many people use digital clocks, but analogue clocks with moving hands have been around for hundreds of years.

Congrats if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another puzzle and another chance to keep your streak going.