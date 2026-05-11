Wordle Answer Today (May 11): Puzzle #1787 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle puzzle on May 11 presented a challenging five-letter word.

Clues included starting with 'N', ending with 'Y', one vowel.

Today's Wordle answer was 'NEWLY', meaning recently happened.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Monday, May 11, with another fun puzzle that had many people thinking hard. The famous five-letter word game continues to challenge players every day with fresh clues and clever answers. Some people play for fun, while others want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle looked simple at first, but the clues made players think twice. If you’re still trying to figure it out, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs smart guesses and patience. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong letters and slowly reach the right answer. This mix of fun and logic is what makes Wordle so popular around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 11 Puzzle

Here are the clues players got today:

It just happened!

The word begins with N.

It ends with Y.

The word has 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “chewy” as a starter reveals two yellow letters and one green letter.

ALSO READ: Wordle Answer Today (May 8): Stuck On Puzzle #1784? Check Hints, & Solution

These hints helped players get closer to the answer without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (May 11)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: NEWLY.

The word “newly” is used for something that has just happened or started recently. For example, a newlywed is someone who has just gotten married. It can also describe anything fresh or recent.

Congrats if you guessed it correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another puzzle and another chance to keep your streak alive.