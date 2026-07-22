'She's My Sister': Harshad Shuts Down Shilpa's 'Lovebirds' Remark About Shivangi | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harshad and Shilpa clashed over a yoga mat use.

Dispute escalated with personal accusations, including

Shivangi defended her bond with Harshad against Shilpa's remarks.

Ram Kapoor intervened to calm the escalating personal remarks.

What started as a disagreement over a yoga mat quickly became one of the most explosive moments in Lock Upp Episode 22. Harshad and Shilpa locked horns after he asked for the mat to work out, but she refused to give it up as she was using it to sleep. The exchange soon turned personal, with both contestants making sharp remarks. As Ram Kapoor stepped in to calm the situation, Shivangi also entered the argument after Harshad questioned Shilpa's comments about their friendship. The heated confrontation left the house divided and became one of the biggest talking points of the episode.

Yoga Mat Fight

The argument began when Harshad searched for the yoga mat and found Shilpa sleeping on it. Asking her to return it, he repeatedly said, "The yoga mat is for yoga. It's not for sleeping." Shilpa, however, refused to hand it over, insisting she was using it. As the disagreement escalated, Harshad accused her of enjoying special treatment, saying, "You're sitting here with all the privilege."

Shilpa immediately hit back, asking, "Really? Privilege? What I'm doing, I've achieved it. Did I get a dowry?" Harshad responded, "I'm sure... Yes, you got a dowry," turning the disagreement into a deeply personal confrontation.

Shivangi Defends Their Bond

The fight intensified after Harshad confronted Shilpa over her repeated comments about his friendship with Shivangi. Joining the argument, Shivangi defended their bond and said, "We know what we are. Everyone knows what we are." He accused Shilpa of spreading unnecessary rumours and added, "The one who has never loved herself in life... She has never seen a friend in her life."

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Harshad also rejected the allegations, saying, "She's my sister," while adding that Shivangi's family trusted him completely. Shivangi further remarked, "Someone with a dirty mind can only think that way," making it clear she would not tolerate comments about their friendship.

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Ram Kapoor Steps In

As the shouting match continued, Ram Kapoor intervened and urged the contestants to calm down before the matter spiralled further. Even after the intervention, Harshad stood firm on his original point, repeating, "The yoga mat will not be used for sleeping." Although the argument eventually cooled down, the personal remarks exchanged during the confrontation ensured the issue remained one of the biggest highlights of Episode 22.

A disagreement over a yoga mat may have sparked the argument, but the personal accusations and emotional exchanges ensured the confrontation left a lasting impact on the house dynamics in Lock Upp Episode 22.