Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? The Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Activist Jaswant Khalra exposed illegal cremations during Punjab militancy.

Khalra disappeared 1995; police convicted for his abduction, murder.

His story's film

Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj has reignited interest in the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra after Zee5 removed the film from its Indian platform until further notice. The film, earlier known as Punjab '95, is based on Khalra's campaign to expose alleged illegal cremations and enforced disappearances during Punjab's militancy years. The controversy surrounding the film has once again brought attention to the activist's work, his disappearance, and the legal battle that followed. Here is a closer look at the man whose investigation left a lasting mark on India's human rights history and public memory.

Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra?

Jaswant Singh Khalra was a Punjab-based human rights activist best known for exposing allegations of illegal killings and secret cremations during the militancy period in Punjab in the 1980s and 1990s. Born in 1952 in Khalra village of Amritsar district, he initially worked at a bank before dedicating himself to human rights advocacy. According to historical accounts, the events following Operation Blue Star, the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots deeply affected him.

As families continued searching for relatives who had allegedly disappeared after police detention, Khalra began collecting evidence. His investigation reportedly led him to municipal records in Amritsar, where he claimed to have found documents listing thousands of unidentified bodies allegedly cremated without informing their families. His findings drew national and international attention and established him as one of Punjab's most recognised human rights campaigners.

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Disappearance And Court Case

In 1995, Khalra himself went missing after he was last seen outside his home washing his car. According to the Khalra Foundation, he was allegedly abducted by Punjab Police personnel and was never seen alive again. A year later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded that he had been illegally detained at a police station in Tarn Taran before being killed. The agency subsequently recommended criminal charges against nine Punjab Police officials.

After a lengthy legal process, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on 16 October 2007, enhanced the punishment of four convicted former police personnel, Sub-Inspectors Satnam Singh, Surinder Pal Singh and Jasbir Singh, along with Head Constable Prithipal Singh—to life imprisonment. Khalra is survived by his wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, and their children, Navkiran Kaur and Janmeet Singh.

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Why Satluj Is Making Headlines Again

The renewed attention on Khalra's life comes after Zee5 removed Satluj from its platform in India. Responding to the development, Diljit Dosanjh shared a message on Instagram in Punjabi that read: "I challenge the darkness. Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji. Punjab 95. Satluj is what happened to Khalra Saab."

Directed by Honey Trehan, the film was originally titled Punjab '95 and remained caught in a prolonged certification dispute after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly sought 127 cuts, according to the makers. The film was eventually released under the title Satluj without those reported cuts.

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Following its removal, Zee5 issued a statement on social media saying the response to Satluj had been overwhelming. The platform thanked viewers for supporting the film and said it continued to stand by the project, its director and its creative vision. Zee5 also stated that it was exploring legal options to restore the film for audiences in India.

While Satluj remains unavailable in India for now, the debate around the film has once again drawn attention to Jaswant Singh Khalra's work and the investigation that continues to be remembered as one of the most significant human rights campaigns linked to Punjab's militancy era.