Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dil Ko Karaar Aaya completes six years, topping 364 million views.

Fans remember late actor Sidharth Shukla on song's anniversary.

Shukla passed away in 2021 following a cardiac arrest.

As Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma’s ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ completes six years, fans have taken to social media to remember the late actor and television host. The song, sung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai, continues to resonate with listeners and has crossed 364 million views on YouTube.

‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ Crosses 364 Million Views

‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ was released six years ago on July 31, 2020. As fans revisited the music video on its sixth anniversary, the song crossed 364 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ| Atif Aslam Releases New Album After 18 Years; Here's Where Indian Fans Can Tune In

The track features Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma and follows a romantic love story. The music was composed by Rajat Nagpal, and Rana Sotal penned the lyrics.

Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla

The anniversary prompted fans to revisit the song and share memories of Sidharth across social media. Several fans posted clips, montages and behind-the-scenes moments from the music video while expressing how much they continue to miss the actor.

“Rains bring us the rainbows and darkness brings us the stars. You are here with us, Sidharth, either way… 6 YRS OF MAGICAL DKKA,” one fan wrote.

ALSO READ| Cauvery Water Row Hits 'Jana Nayagan'; Shows Of Vijay's Film Cancelled Across Karnataka

Another shared a video of Sidharth playing gully cricket and captioned it, “Memories. 6 years of magical DKKA.”

“Just can’t express how we all miss him badly. No matter where he is... May he keep on shedding love and blessings to all of us. Love him always and forever,” read another post accompanying a montage of the actor.

A fourth fan shared a behind-the-scenes video from the song, while another wrote, “Sidharth Shukla turned a beautiful song into a forever memory for millions.”

Sidharth Shukla’s Death

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021, following a cardiac arrest. He was 40. Cooper Hospital in Mumbai had confirmed at the time that he was brought to the hospital dead.

The actor rose to fame with his portrayal of Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television show ‘Balika Vadhu’. He later won ‘Bigg Boss 13’ in 2020 and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’. His final project was the third season of the web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’, in which he played Agastya Rao. He also hosted shows including ‘Savdhaan India’ and ‘India’s Got Talent’. Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’.