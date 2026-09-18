'Vibe' X Reactions: Viewers Call It A 'Fun Theatrical Watch', Some Find The Second Half 'Weak'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kunal Kemmu's direction, acting, and Sparsh Srivastava earned praise.

Critics noted stretched second half, uneven screenplay.

Viewers debated its suitability for theatrical or OTT release.

Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta’s Vibe has received a mixed yet largely positive response from viewers on X following its September 18 release. Several moviegoers praised the film’s humour, performances and entertaining first half, with some calling it the best comedy of the year so far. Kunal Kemmu’s work as actor, writer and director, along with Sparsh Srivastava’s performance, emerged as common points of appreciation. However, other reactions criticised the film’s stretched second half, uneven screenplay, action sequences, and songs. The early discussion has also focused on whether Vibe deserves a theatrical outing or is better suited for OTT.

VIBE Viewers Praise Kunal Kemmu And Sparsh Srivastava

Several viewers who watched Vibe appreciated its comic timing, cast, and overall premise. One viewer described the film as “the most entertaining” movie they had seen in recent times, adding that the entire theatre was laughing. The user called the film clean, balanced, and high on humour, while praising Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta for their performances.

Just attended the #Vibe movie fan screening in Ahmedabad! 🔥



The Madgaon Express magic is BACK!



First half = crazy laughs, perfect punches & almost tears!

Second half keeps the vibe going with lots of laughs.



Kunal Kemmu absolutely NAILED the comedy! 😂🔥 #review #comedy pic.twitter.com/RCziaPguxP — Yash (@LafterTHErapist) September 13, 2026

The same reaction highlighted the film’s “organic comedy” and described both lead actors as exceptional in their respective parts. Another viewer went a step further, calling Vibe “the best comedy film of this year till date”. The user also praised Kunal Kemmu, describing him as “insane” as both an actor and director.

#VibeReview : ⭐️⭐️ : A Fun Ride Ruined by Boring 2nd Half and Laggy Screenplay.



Actors : ⭐️⭐️⭐️✨



Vibe is a Glittery affair embroidered by Brilliant Performance of Kunal Khemu, Whole movie at one side and Kunal Khemu on the other, What a performance.



Preity Zinda did decent… https://t.co/btiuIvvlzg pic.twitter.com/X4qP0U70nm — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) September 18, 2026

A separate viewer said they watched the film in a theatre with only seven people but still came away impressed. According to the post, the story begins in Mumbai and moves to Bangkok for its climax. The viewer also clarified that there was no reference to Madgaon Express.

Saw The #Vibe today and honestly, loved the movie.



I love watching movies in an empty theatre, and today there were literally only 7 people in the entire theatre



The story starts in Mumbai and takes you all the way to Bangkok for the climax. And NO, there’s no reference to… pic.twitter.com/tdyZlGj7kB — Amit Behal (@amitbehalll) September 18, 2026

Praising the cast, the user called Kemmu’s writing, direction, and acting “top-notch”. Sparsh Srivastava was singled out for his performance, with the viewer saying he had “absolutely killed it” and was displaying his range across low-budget and big-budget films.

#VibeReview: ENTERTAINING START, DISAPPOINTING FINISH!



Rating - ⭐️⭐️#Vibe has an interesting setup,two completely unqualified best friends, Hardik and Bugs, are unexpectedly pulled into a dangerous mission to save the country. The contrast between Kunal Kemmu’s carefree,… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 18, 2026

The viewer also praised Yashpal Sharma’s performance and Vanshika Dhir’s character and accent. However, they felt Dinesh Lal Yadav’s character was slightly out of place. Preity Zinta’s casting did not work for the viewer, who suggested that another actor, such as Taapsee Pannu, could have suited the role better.

Despite that criticism, the viewer recommended watching Vibe in theatres, particularly for its writing.

Mixed Reactions Over The Second Half

Not every response was equally enthusiastic. Film critic Sumit Kadel described Vibe as having an “entertaining start” but a “disappointing finish”, awarding it two stars.

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In his review, Kadel praised the film’s basic premise, which follows two ordinary and unqualified friends, Hardik and Bugs, as they become involved in a dangerous mission. He noted that the contrast between Kunal Kemmu’s carefree Hardik and Sparsh Srivastava’s more disciplined Bugs creates some of the film’s strongest moments.

ALSO READ | 'Daayra' X Review: Viewers Call Thriller ‘Boring’ And ‘Predictable’, Say It’s A ‘Forgettable Watch’

Kadel found the first half to be the better section, citing funny situations, quirky action, comic timing and pop-culture references. He also praised the chemistry between Kemmu and Sparsh, while noting Preity Zinta’s authority in the role of Madam H.

However, he felt the film lost momentum after the interval. According to his review, the writing became stretched, the pace slowed, and several sequences were unnecessarily prolonged. He also found the humour inconsistent and felt the climax became excessive without fully fitting the film’s internal logic.

Another X review described Vibe as: “A Fun Ride Ruined by Boring 2nd Half and Laggy Screenplay.”

The viewer praised Kunal Kemmu’s performance, calling the film a “glittery affair” elevated by the actor. Sparsh Srivastava was described as “very good”, while Preity Zinta was said to have done decently in her role.

However, the review criticised the screenplay as “very laggy and poor” and called parts of the writing lazy. The direction was considered effective in the first half, but some second-half sequences were described as difficult to sit through.

The review also found the cinematography good in certain portions but criticised the action, particularly in the latter half. While the background score was called decent, the songs did not appeal to the viewer. The first-half dialogues reportedly generated strong laughs, but several later exchanges were said to fall flat.

The reviewer concluded that Kunal Kemmu’s fans could watch the film in theatres, but labelled it an “OTT-worthy affair”.

Vibe’s Story And Box Office Clash

Vibe is an action-comedy centred on Hardik and Bugs, two ordinary friends who are unexpectedly drawn into a dangerous mission. The film has been written and directed by Kunal Kemmu and marks his second directorial venture after Madgaon Express.

The cast includes Kemmu, Preity Zinta, Sparsh Srivastava, and debutant Vanshika Dhir. Preity plays Madam H, the person who recruits the unlikely duo for a mission connected to a threat against the country.

The film was released on September 18 and is competing at the box office with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Daayra. Before the release, Kemmu told India Today that he did not view the clash as a family rivalry. He said the two films belong to different genres, have separate audiences, and that the market currently has enough screens for both.

Kareena had earlier joked at the Daayra trailer launch that the family would now receive the entire box office collection.

Early X reactions suggest that Vibe works best for viewers who enjoy Kunal Kemmu’s comic performance, the cast and its first-half humour. However, the film’s uneven second half and screenplay have led some watchers to recommend it for OTT rather than a theatrical viewing.