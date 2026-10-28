Ramayana First Reviews: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Win Praise, But VFX And Music Draw Flak

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana premiered to varied Los Angeles reactions.

Viewers praised grand visuals, scale, and Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal.

However, music, pacing, and emotional depth drew criticism.

Yash's Ravana performance also stood out for many viewers.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, premiered in Los Angeles on October 27, drawing varied reactions from viewers. While several early reviews have praised the film’s grand visuals, scale, and lead performances, others have raised concerns about its music and pacing. One viewer compared the ambitious adaptation to The Lord of the Rings, claiming that even the fantasy franchise did not match its cinematic scale. Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Rama has also received praise, with one viewer saying his performance brought her to tears. However, some reviews suggest the spectacle sometimes overshadows the emotional depth.

‘Ramayana’ First Reviews: What Viewers Said

A content creator who attended the Los Angeles premiere described Ramayana as an experience unlike anything he had seen before. Comparing it to The Lord of the Rings, he praised the film’s scale and Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Rama. He said:

"There is nothing like Ramayana in the cinematic universe. I haven't felt like this since the very first Lord of the Rings movie came out. This movie is very grand and very epic. The character of Rama- that character is just wow. The cliffhanger at the end...I mean, when that movie ended, I shouted 'no' because there is a second part of this film as well. The closest thing to this film is Lord Of The Rings, and even that doesn't compare. It is a hefty 3-hour movie. I can't believe what I just watched."

FIRST REVIEW OUT! The first reactions to #Ramayana are coming in from Los Angeles, with another screening underway — and the verdict is already sounding exciting. ABSOLUTE CINEMA. The wait for the world to witness this epic is getting even more intense! https://t.co/kIPPXQLjdU — Ramayana Global (@RamayanaGlobal) October 28, 2026

Another viewer praised the film’s visuals, action, and performances, calling it one of the year’s most immersive cinematic experiences. The viewer wrote: "Ramayana: Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year’s most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle!"

One viewer wrote, "#Ramayana #RamayanaMovie #NiteshTiwari deserves belt treatment for directing a classic with inaccuracies. The VFX looked like sh*t. And #RanbirKapoor looked more like a drug chapri than a god. Also, #SaiPallavi was flat. #Yash was. And sorry bhai #ARRahman, please retire from music!"

#Ramayana #RamayanaMovie #NiteshTiwari deserves belt treatment for directing a classic with inaccuracies. The VFX looked like sh*t. And #RanbirKapoor looked like a drug chapri than a god. Also #SaiPallavi was flat. #Yash was 🤮. And sorry bhai #ARRahman please retire from music! https://t.co/kzLvkyyz2f — AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) October 28, 2026

Another viewer wrote, " #RAMAYANA — EPIC SCALE, MIXED EXECUTION Grand visuals and massive scale Yash as Ravana steals the spotlight Weak music and missing divine aura Slow second half and flat storytelling Cartoonish asuras and underwhelming action Emotional depth falls short A SPECTACLE THAT LOOKS HUGE BUT DOESN’T ALWAYS FEEL EPIC The ambition is undeniable, but the execution reportedly falls short of the hype."

#RAMAYANA — EPIC SCALE, MIXED EXECUTION ✅ Grand visuals and massive scale ✅ Yash as Ravana steals the spotlight ❌ Weak music and missing divine aura ❌ Slow second half and flat storytelling ❌ Cartoonish asuras and underwhelming action ❌ Emotional depth falls short A SPECTACLE THAT LOOKS HUGE BUT DOESN’T ALWAYS FEEL EPIC 👀 The ambition is undeniable, but the execution reportedly falls short of the hype. #Ramayana #RanbirKapoor #Yash https://t.co/oGqba8woGe — ft.uea_v (@ftnewsdaily) October 28, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Earn Praise

Ranbir Kapoor’s performance as Lord Rama struck an emotional chord with another viewer, who said the actor moved her to tears. The review read:

“The actor playing Prince Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) is some serious talent, moved to tears! An unforgettable experience. Full #Ramayana review on Friday.” Yash, who plays Ravana, was also singled out for praise, particularly for his introduction scenes. Another review described him as the film’s biggest highlight, while calling Ranbir and Sai Pallavi solid choices for Rama and Sita.

However, not every response was entirely positive. One review praised the film’s ambition and faithfulness to the epic but felt it relied too heavily on action and spectacle at the expense of emotional storytelling. The reviewer wrote:

“A hugely ambitious film mounted on a grand scale, and the effort behind it is clearly visible. The team largely stays true to the Ramayana, but the film leans more on spectacle and action than drama and emotion, leaving parts of the narration feeling flat and even serial-like at times.”

The same review also suggested that the second half felt stretched, despite the strong performances.

Music And Pacing Draw Criticism

While the film’s visuals have received considerable attention, its music has emerged as a point of criticism. The score, composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, did not work for one reviewer, who felt the blend of Indian and Hollywood styles failed to deliver the emotional impact expected from the epic.

ALSO READ | ‘I’m A Dimagi Naxal’: Naseeruddin Shah Backs Jamia Protesters, Questions Govt Over Student Crackdown

The review stated: "The biggest negative, hands down, is the music. For a story like Ramayana, the score has to carry much of the divinity and emotion, but the Indian-Hollywood blend largely backfires and ends up feeling like neither apart from a few scenes."

Another reviewer also criticised the soundtrack and the length of the second half, arguing that extended action sequences weakened the overall experience. The response described the film as visually ambitious but said it fell short of the spiritual and emotional impact expected from the story.

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar Visits Tirumala After Mahakal Darshan, Seeks Lord Venkateswara’s Blessings

About ‘Ramayana’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.