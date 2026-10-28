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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRamayana First Reviews: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Win Praise, But VFX And Music Draw Flak

Ramayana First Reviews: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Win Praise, But VFX And Music Draw Flak

Ramayana premiered in Los Angeles, earning praise for its visuals and performances by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, while early reviews criticised its music and stretched second half.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana premiered to varied Los Angeles reactions.
  • Viewers praised grand visuals, scale, and Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal.
  • However, music, pacing, and emotional depth drew criticism.
  • Yash's Ravana performance also stood out for many viewers.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, premiered in Los Angeles on October 27, drawing varied reactions from viewers. While several early reviews have praised the film’s grand visuals, scale, and lead performances, others have raised concerns about its music and pacing. One viewer compared the ambitious adaptation to The Lord of the Rings, claiming that even the fantasy franchise did not match its cinematic scale. Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Rama has also received praise, with one viewer saying his performance brought her to tears. However, some reviews suggest the spectacle sometimes overshadows the emotional depth.

‘Ramayana’ First Reviews: What Viewers Said

A content creator who attended the Los Angeles premiere described Ramayana as an experience unlike anything he had seen before. Comparing it to The Lord of the Rings, he praised the film’s scale and Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Rama. He said:

"There is nothing like Ramayana in the cinematic universe. I haven't felt like this since the very first Lord of the Rings movie came out. This movie is very grand and very epic. The character of Rama- that character is just wow. The cliffhanger at the end...I mean, when that movie ended, I shouted 'no' because there is a second part of this film as well. The closest thing to this film is Lord Of The Rings, and even that doesn't compare. It is a hefty 3-hour movie. I can't believe what I just watched."

Another viewer praised the film’s visuals, action, and performances, calling it one of the year’s most immersive cinematic experiences. The viewer wrote: "Ramayana: Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year’s most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle!"

One viewer wrote, "#Ramayana #RamayanaMovie #NiteshTiwari deserves belt treatment for directing a classic with inaccuracies. The VFX looked like sh*t. And #RanbirKapoor looked more like a drug chapri than a god. Also, #SaiPallavi was flat. #Yash was. And sorry bhai #ARRahman, please retire from music!"

Another viewer wrote, "#RAMAYANA — EPIC SCALE, MIXED EXECUTION  Grand visuals and massive scale  Yash as Ravana steals the spotlight  Weak music and missing divine aura  Slow second half and flat storytelling  Cartoonish asuras and underwhelming action  Emotional depth falls short A SPECTACLE THAT LOOKS HUGE BUT DOESN’T ALWAYS FEEL EPIC  The ambition is undeniable, but the execution reportedly falls short of the hype."

Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Earn Praise

Ranbir Kapoor’s performance as Lord Rama struck an emotional chord with another viewer, who said the actor moved her to tears. The review read:

“The actor playing Prince Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) is some serious talent, moved to tears! An unforgettable experience. Full #Ramayana review on Friday.” Yash, who plays Ravana, was also singled out for praise, particularly for his introduction scenes. Another review described him as the film’s biggest highlight, while calling Ranbir and Sai Pallavi solid choices for Rama and Sita.

However, not every response was entirely positive. One review praised the film’s ambition and faithfulness to the epic but felt it relied too heavily on action and spectacle at the expense of emotional storytelling. The reviewer wrote:

“A hugely ambitious film mounted on a grand scale, and the effort behind it is clearly visible. The team largely stays true to the Ramayana, but the film leans more on spectacle and action than drama and emotion, leaving parts of the narration feeling flat and even serial-like at times.”

The same review also suggested that the second half felt stretched, despite the strong performances.

Music And Pacing Draw Criticism

While the film’s visuals have received considerable attention, its music has emerged as a point of criticism. The score, composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, did not work for one reviewer, who felt the blend of Indian and Hollywood styles failed to deliver the emotional impact expected from the epic.

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The review stated: "The biggest negative, hands down, is the music. For a story like Ramayana, the score has to carry much of the divinity and emotion, but the Indian-Hollywood blend largely backfires and ends up feeling like neither apart from a few scenes."

Another reviewer also criticised the soundtrack and the length of the second half, arguing that extended action sequences weakened the overall experience. The response described the film as visually ambitious but said it fell short of the spiritual and emotional impact expected from the story.

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About ‘Ramayana’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the initial reactions to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Initial reactions from the Los Angeles premiere were varied. While many praised the grand visuals, scale, and lead performances, others raised concerns about the film's music and pacing.

Which actors were specifically praised in early reviews?

Ranbir Kapoor received praise for his portrayal of Lord Rama, with one viewer calling it tear-inducing. Yash was also lauded for his magnetic performance as Ravana, described by some as the film's biggest highlight.

What were the main criticisms of the film?

The film's music, composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, was widely criticized for lacking emotional impact. Reviewers also noted issues with pacing, a slow second half, and a perceived lack of emotional depth.

Who directed

Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana, which premiered in Los Angeles on October 27. The first part of this two-part adaptation is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor AR Rahman Nitesh Tiwari Yash Sai Pallavi Hans Zimmer Ramayana Premiere Ramayana First Reviews Ramayana First Reactions
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