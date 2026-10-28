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English NewsElectionMLC Election Results: BJP Leads In UP, NDA Ahead In Maharashtra; Bihar Sees Mixed Results

MLC Election Results: BJP Leads In UP, NDA Ahead In Maharashtra; Bihar Sees Mixed Results

Results for 20 of 28 MLC seats are out, with the BJP winning five in UP and NDA candidates sweeping all four seats in Karnataka.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
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  • Uttar Pradesh saw BJP win five, Samajwadi Party three.

Results for 22 of the 28 MLC seats have been declared so far. NDA candidates have won all four seats in Karnataka. In Bihar, results for six of the eight seats are out, while in Uttar Pradesh, eight of the 11 seats have been decided. In Maharashtra, results for two of the five seats have been announced.

Uttar Pradesh Results

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has won five seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has secured three. Counting is still underway.

Bihar Results

The NDA has won four of the eight Bihar MLC seats listed, with the BJP securing three and its ally JD(U) winning one. The RJD and Jan Suraaj Party have won one seat each, while independent candidates have secured two seats. Counting and official result announcements for some graduates’ constituencies were still underway in the latest reports.

Also Read: RSS Plans Major Overhaul: 11 Regions To Become 9, 46 Provinces To Be Replaced By 90 Divisions

Maharashtra Results

In Maharashtra, BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawde won the Pune Teachers’ MLC seat, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured the Amravati Teachers’ seat.

The BJP is leading in the Nagpur Graduates’ MLC seat, while Sharad Pawar’s NCP is ahead in both the Sambhajinagar Graduates’ and Pune Graduates’ seats.

The BJP had not won any of these five MLC seats in the previous election. This time, it has won the Pune Teachers’ seat and is leading in Nagpur. If it wins Nagpur as well, the party will gain two seats compared with the previous election.

Also Read: UP MLC Election: SP Candidate Finishes Third In Gorakhpur-Faizabad Seat After Ticket Switch

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
MLC Election Results Up Mlc Election Results Bihar MLC Election Results MLC Election Results 2026
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