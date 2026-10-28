MLC Election Results: BJP Leads In UP, NDA Ahead In Maharashtra; Bihar Sees Mixed Results

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh saw BJP win five, Samajwadi Party three.

Results for 22 of the 28 MLC seats have been declared so far. NDA candidates have won all four seats in Karnataka. In Bihar, results for six of the eight seats are out, while in Uttar Pradesh, eight of the 11 seats have been decided. In Maharashtra, results for two of the five seats have been announced.

Uttar Pradesh Results

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has won five seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has secured three. Counting is still underway.

Bihar Results

The NDA has won four of the eight Bihar MLC seats listed, with the BJP securing three and its ally JD(U) winning one. The RJD and Jan Suraaj Party have won one seat each, while independent candidates have secured two seats. Counting and official result announcements for some graduates’ constituencies were still underway in the latest reports.

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Maharashtra Results

In Maharashtra, BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawde won the Pune Teachers’ MLC seat, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured the Amravati Teachers’ seat.

The BJP is leading in the Nagpur Graduates’ MLC seat, while Sharad Pawar’s NCP is ahead in both the Sambhajinagar Graduates’ and Pune Graduates’ seats.

The BJP had not won any of these five MLC seats in the previous election. This time, it has won the Pune Teachers’ seat and is leading in Nagpur. If it wins Nagpur as well, the party will gain two seats compared with the previous election.

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