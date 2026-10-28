Israel Election: 84% Of Ballot Boxes Counted, Netanyahu’s Bloc Takes Lead

Israel’s election remains finely balanced, with 72 per cent of votes counted showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc ahead but short of a parliamentary majority. The latest figures put his alliance on 54 seats, against 49 for the Eisenkot-led opposition bloc, while Arab parties have secured 17 seats. Although Netanyahu has declared a decisive victory among Jewish voters, exit polls suggest neither side has enough support to govern alone.

Netanyahu Claims Victory

Netanyahu has called for the formation of a national right-wing government, arguing that right-wing parties have won a decisive majority among the Zionist public.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has secured 27 seats, while Yashar, led by opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, has won 21 seats.

However, Israel’s parties often form alliances to gain enough support to govern. Netanyahu’s Likud party and its allies have secured a combined 54 seats, while the opposition bloc has won 49. Arab parties have secured 17 seats.

This means Netanyahu’s bloc is currently ahead, but it does not have enough seats to form a government on its own. The opposition could try to form a government by working with Arab parties. Israel’s parliament has 120 seats, and a majority of at least 61 seats is needed to form a government.

Golan Courts Arab Parties

Yair Golan, leader of the left-wing Democrats party, has urged opposition allies to cooperate with Arab parties to form a government capable of unseating Netanyahu.

Several opposition parties have traditionally resisted such cooperation, despite Arab parties' significant representation in parliament.

In a post on X, Golan criticised what he described as Netanyahu’s racial division between Jewish and Arab voters.

He argued that the opposition had both a responsibility and an opportunity to establish a government of change in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens.

Also Read: Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? The Former Army Chief Challenging Netanyahu’s Grip On Israel

Coalition Talks Loom

Israel’s political system relies on coalition governments, as no single party has ever secured an outright parliamentary majority. Parties must therefore negotiate alliances to reach the 61-seat threshold.

With Netanyahu’s bloc currently at 54 seats, it remains short of the numbers needed to govern independently.

Also Read: Netanyahu Rules Out Arab Party Support, Calls For Strong Right-Wing Government Amid Tight Contest