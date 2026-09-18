The wait for Daayra is finally over as Meghna Gulzar's cop thriller arrived in cinemas on September 18, bringing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran together on screen. The actors play senior police officers investigating a case involving juvenile crime, but their contrasting views on justice soon put them at odds. Following the first-day-first-show screenings, viewers have started sharing their reactions online. While some have praised the lead performances, screenplay, and Gulzar's direction, others have found the thriller predictable and questioned how deeply it explores its central debate. The early social media response, therefore, remains mixed, with strong praise alongside criticism of the film's execution.

Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran Get Praise

Several viewers have responded positively to the performances in Daayra. One X user rated the film 4.5/5 and described it as “impactful,” “raw,” and “powerful”. The viewer particularly praised Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, while calling the storytelling mature and recommending it to audiences interested in content-driven cinema.

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Another X user also highlighted the lead pair, describing Prithviraj as “excellent” in his role and praising Kareena's performance. The viewer called the film a smart and thought-provoking watch. Prithviraj plays DCP Raman Kumar, while Kareena essays DCP Ajooni Kohli. Their opposing approaches to law and justice form an important part of the film's conflict.

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However, not everyone was impressed. One X user wrote, 'First Review #Daayra: A boring thriller with a predictable, repetitive story that we’ve seen countless times on the silver screen. The lead actors deliver dull performances, and the film offers very little entertainment value for the masses. A tedious and forgettable watch.'

Meghna Gulzar's Direction Gets Mixed Response

Meghna Gulzar has also received appreciation from some viewers for her handling of the story. One social media reaction praised the screenplay, editing and direction, describing these elements as major strengths of Daayra.

#Daayra is pretty good. Its a procedural whose screenplay and editing are its major assets besides the terrific direction. Its another gem from Meghna who continues to further evolve as a director. What a voice she is turning out to be! — Nagaraj🌿 (@rajuvijai) September 16, 2026

The film's procedural treatment has also drawn attention. At the same time, another viewer felt that the story does not explore its central debate about instant justice and delayed prosecution in sufficient depth. The user compared its treatment with films including Virumaandi and Jolly LLB 2, while arguing that Daayra leaves some of its questions underexplored.

What Is Daayra About?

Daayra, which the makers say is inspired by true events, follows the aftermath of a crime that leads to widespread public anger and triggers two parallel approaches to the investigation. DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli, played by Prithviraj and Kareena respectively, have very different views on duty, law and justice. As the case progresses, these differences become increasingly difficult to ignore.

Prithviraj has previously spoken about being drawn to Raman because of the complexity beneath his composed exterior. He has also said that the film maintains an objective perspective, leaving audiences to form their own views about the characters and events. The actor has praised his experience of working with Meghna Gulzar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, while describing Raman as a character who is pushed to reconsider his own understanding of justice.

The supporting cast features Kshitee Jog, Kanwaljit Singh, Biswapati Sarkar, Jitendra Joshi, Achint Kaur, Seema Azmi, Trupti Khamkar and Anuja Sathe. With Daayra now playing in cinemas, the initial social media response shows a clear divide. While some viewers have connected with its performances, direction and subject, others have criticised its predictable narrative and questioned whether it takes its central ideas far enough.