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English NewsNews‘Guess How Many Seats Cong Won?’ PM Modi Takes Swipe At Rahul Over MLC Poll Results

‘Guess How Many Seats Cong Won?’ PM Modi Takes Swipe At Rahul Over MLC Poll Results

PM Modi takes a swipe at Congress over MLC poll results across four states, asking how many seats the party won as counting continues.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 06:02 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a swipe at the Congress over its performance in the MLC elections across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka, asking how many seats the party had won in polls covering 28 seats. In a post on X, Modi also referred to the use of ballot papers, amid the Congress’s repeated demands for their wider use and allegations of irregularities in the electoral process. 

PM Modi’s Post On X

In his post, Modi asked people to guess how many seats the Congress had won in the MLC elections held across the four states. He accompanied the remark with a thinking-face emoji, taking a dig at the party’s electoral performance.

Also Read: MLC Election Results: BJP Leads In UP, NDA Ahead In Maharashtra; Bihar Sees Mixed Results

Cong Vs EC

The Prime Minister’s post comes amid the Congress’s repeated allegations of electoral irregularities against the NDA government and the Election Commission. The party has also been demanding a return to ballot papers and has organised protests over what it calls ‘vote theft’.

The INDIA bloc is set to hold its ‘Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

Also Read: ‘Why Should Existing Voters Fill Form 6?’ SC Questions ECI During Delhi SIR Hearing

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News MLC Election Results Up Mlc Election Results ABP Live Bihar MLC Election Results MLC Election Results 2026
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