‘Guess How Many Seats Cong Won?’ PM Modi Takes Swipe At Rahul Over MLC Poll Results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a swipe at the Congress over its performance in the MLC elections across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka, asking how many seats the party had won in polls covering 28 seats. In a post on X, Modi also referred to the use of ballot papers, amid the Congress’s repeated demands for their wider use and allegations of irregularities in the electoral process.

PM Modi’s Post On X

In his post, Modi asked people to guess how many seats the Congress had won in the MLC elections held across the four states. He accompanied the remark with a thinking-face emoji, taking a dig at the party’s electoral performance.

MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won? 🧐 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2026

Also Read: MLC Election Results: BJP Leads In UP, NDA Ahead In Maharashtra; Bihar Sees Mixed Results

Cong Vs EC

The Prime Minister’s post comes amid the Congress’s repeated allegations of electoral irregularities against the NDA government and the Election Commission. The party has also been demanding a return to ballot papers and has organised protests over what it calls ‘vote theft’.

The INDIA bloc is set to hold its ‘Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

Also Read: ‘Why Should Existing Voters Fill Form 6?’ SC Questions ECI During Delhi SIR Hearing