‘Why Should Existing Voters Fill Form 6?’ SC Questions ECI During Delhi SIR Hearing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SC questioned ECI on 4.3 million voters' exclusion.

Court questioned Form 6; ECI considers extending deadlines.

SC stressed ECI's proactive outreach for mobile populations.

Legal questions on voter revision remain; protests gather momentum.

The Supreme Court has questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the exclusion of around 43 lakh voters from Delhi’s draft electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), asking why electors already registered in the 2026 roll must submit Form 6, which is intended for first-time voters.

The court raised concerns over the treatment of voters marked as shifted or absent and those who may not have received enumeration forms. The ECI told the court it would consider accepting late enumeration forms and extending the October 30 deadline if necessary. It has been given two weeks to report back.

Supreme Court Questions Form 6 Requirement

The bench questioned why voters already enrolled in the electoral roll should have to declare themselves first-time applicants when they have merely changed residences. It observed that such electors should ordinarily be able to use Form 8, which is meant for changes in electoral details, including shifts of residence.

The judges also highlighted that temporary absence from home for work should not automatically mean a voter has permanently relocated.

Justice Jaymalya Bagchi questioned whether an elector who failed to return an enumeration form could lose voting rights indefinitely, describing the situation as "a structural incongruity which needs to be addressed."

The bench also pointed to the absence of a clear remedy for voters who had not shifted residence but were never served an enumeration form.

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ECI Asked To Consider Late Enumeration Forms

The court questioned the need to reject forms submitted after the deadline when the final electoral roll had not yet been prepared. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also asked why the commission should insist on a strict cutoff when no immediate Delhi election was scheduled.

The bench stressed that the ECI should proactively reach voters, particularly Delhi's mobile population of labourers, hawkers and daily-wage workers, instead of placing the entire responsibility on them.

It also called for excluded voters' lists to be made easily accessible, with clear explanations in simple Hindi and other local languages about the consequences of failing to respond.

Court Keeps Wider SIR Questions Open

The bench clarified that earlier proceedings concerning Bihar had not settled every legal question surrounding the SIR exercise. The legality of the ECI's "logical discrepancy" process remains open for consideration.

It also questioned the commission's decision to reopen entries already present in the 2003 reference roll through a broad exercise.

The ECI has two weeks to respond to the court's concerns and indicate its position on late submissions and the deadline extension.

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Anti-SIR Protests Gather Momentum

The court proceedings come amid protests against the SIR exercise by opposition parties, student organisations and civil society groups. Protesters have demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the withdrawal or reversal of the revision process.

Opposition parties and civil society groups have alleged that the exercise risks excluding millions of voters, particularly among economically disadvantaged and marginalised communities.

Meanwhile, the Congress has scheduled an anti-SIR rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1. The proposed demonstration has also drawn concerns from local traders over possible disruptions to business.