'Daayra' Vs 'VIBE' Box Office Collection Live: Kunal Khemu's Film Leads Kareena Kapoor's By 200%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VIBE currently leads Daayra in initial Day 1 earnings.

VIBE earned ₹0.03 crore net; Daayra recorded ₹0.01 crore.

VIBE has more shows (534) compared to Daayra (319).

Final Day 1 box office figures are still awaited.

The opening-day box office race between Daayra and VIBE has begun, with both films recording early India collections based on live tracking figures. Daayra, which is running across 319 shows, has earned an estimated net of Rs 0.01 crore on Day 1 so far. VIBE, meanwhile, has a wider show count of 534 and has registered a live net collection of Rs 0.03 crore. While VIBE is ahead in the initial figures, these numbers remain provisional. Final India gross and net collections for both releases are awaited and may change as more theatres report their earnings throughout the day and evening trade.

Daayra Vs VIBE: Day 1 Show Count

The early theatre data by Sacnilk shows a difference in the number of screenings allocated to the two films.

Film Day 1 Shows Daayra 319 VIBE 534

VIBE is currently running across 534 shows, compared with Daayra's 319. However, show count alone does not determine a film's final box office performance, as occupancy and ticket prices also influence collections.

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Daayra Vs VIBE: Live India Box Office Collection

Based on the available Day 1 live tracking figures, VIBE is ahead of Daayra in both reported gross and net collections.

Film India Gross India Net Status Daayra Rs 0.01 Cr Rs 0.01 Cr Live VIBE Rs 0.04 Cr Rs 0.03 Cr Live

Daayra has recorded a live India net collection of Rs 0.01 crore, with its India gross also standing at Rs 0.01 crore so far.

VIBE, on the other hand, has collected Rs 0.03 crore net and Rs 0.04 crore gross in India according to the live figures available.

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Final Day 1 Figures Awaited

The figures remain subject to change as more shows conclude and theatres update their earnings. The final India gross and net collections for both Daayra and VIBE have not yet been reported. The final numbers will provide a clearer picture of how the two films performed on their opening day.