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English NewsEntertainment'Daayra' Vs 'VIBE' Box Office Collection Live: Kunal Khemu's Film Leads Kareena Kapoor's By 200%

'Daayra' Vs 'VIBE' Box Office Collection Live: Kunal Khemu's Film Leads Kareena Kapoor's By 200%

Daayra and VIBE have begun their box office journeys, with VIBE recording higher live Day 1 India collections and running across more shows.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • VIBE currently leads Daayra in initial Day 1 earnings.
  • VIBE earned ₹0.03 crore net; Daayra recorded ₹0.01 crore.
  • VIBE has more shows (534) compared to Daayra (319).
  • Final Day 1 box office figures are still awaited.

The opening-day box office race between Daayra and VIBE has begun, with both films recording early India collections based on live tracking figures. Daayra, which is running across 319 shows, has earned an estimated net of Rs 0.01 crore on Day 1 so far. VIBE, meanwhile, has a wider show count of 534 and has registered a live net collection of Rs 0.03 crore. While VIBE is ahead in the initial figures, these numbers remain provisional. Final India gross and net collections for both releases are awaited and may change as more theatres report their earnings throughout the day and evening trade.

Daayra Vs VIBE: Day 1 Show Count

The early theatre data by Sacnilk shows a difference in the number of screenings allocated to the two films.

Film

Day 1 Shows

Daayra

319

VIBE

534

VIBE is currently running across 534 shows, compared with Daayra's 319. However, show count alone does not determine a film's final box office performance, as occupancy and ticket prices also influence collections.

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Daayra Vs VIBE: Live India Box Office Collection

Based on the available Day 1 live tracking figures, VIBE is ahead of Daayra in both reported gross and net collections.

Film

India Gross

India Net

Status

Daayra

Rs 0.01 Cr

Rs 0.01 Cr

Live

VIBE

Rs 0.04 Cr

Rs 0.03 Cr

Live

Daayra has recorded a live India net collection of Rs 0.01 crore, with its India gross also standing at Rs 0.01 crore so far.

VIBE, on the other hand, has collected Rs 0.03 crore net and Rs 0.04 crore gross in India according to the live figures available.

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Final Day 1 Figures Awaited

The figures remain subject to change as more shows conclude and theatres update their earnings. The final India gross and net collections for both Daayra and VIBE have not yet been reported. The final numbers will provide a clearer picture of how the two films performed on their opening day.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Which film is currently leading in opening day box office collections?

VIBE is currently leading with an estimated net collection of Rs 0.03 crore on its opening day. Daayra has recorded Rs 0.01 crore so far.

How many shows are allocated to Daayra and VIBE?

VIBE is running across 534 shows, compared to Daayra's 319 shows. VIBE has a wider show count.

Are the reported box office figures final?

No, the reported figures are provisional and based on live tracking. Final India gross and net collections for both films are still awaited and may change.

What factors determine a film's box office performance besides show count?

Besides the number of shows, occupancy rates and ticket prices also significantly influence a film's final box office collections.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Daayra Vs VIBE Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1 VIBE Box Office Collection Day 1 Daayra India Net Collection VIBE India Net Collection
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