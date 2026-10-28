BP Singh Last Rites: CID Cast Mourns Producer, Daya Carries Bier As Shivaji Satam Pays Tribute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cast members, industry colleagues paid emotional respects to him.

Veteran television producer and director Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, passed away on October 27 after suffering a heart attack. He was 77. Best known for creating the iconic television shows CID and Aahat, Singh’s demise has left the television industry mourning his loss.

On October 28, several actors from CID and other members of the entertainment industry gathered at Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai to pay their final respects. Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava and Shivaji Satam were among those who attended the last rites, remembering the filmmaker whose work helped shape their careers.

CID’s Daya Carries BP Singh’s Bier

Dayanand Shetty, who became a household name for playing Inspector Daya in CID, attended the producer’s last rites. In an emotional moment, the actor carried Singh’s bier as he was taken for his final journey. Shetty’s presence reflected the longstanding association between the actor and the filmmaker, who played a key role in bringing the popular crime series to audiences.

Aditya Srivastava Pays His Last Respects

Aditya Srivastava, best known for playing Inspector Abhijeet in CID, also arrived to pay his final respects. The actor appeared visibly saddened as he bid farewell to the producer. Srivastava’s association with CID made him one of the show’s most recognisable faces, and Singh’s passing marks the loss of a key figure behind the series.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Visits Tirumala After Mahakal Darshan, Seeks Lord Venkateswara’s Blessings

Shivaji Satam Gets Emotional At BP Singh’s Last Rites

Shivaji Satam, who portrayed the iconic ACP Pradyuman in CID, was visibly emotional during the last rites. The actor shared a long professional association with Singh, who was instrumental in shaping the show and its characters. Speaking to the media, Satam described Singh’s death as a huge loss and said, “We will fulfil the wishes he had.” His remarks reflected the respect and affection he held for the veteran filmmaker.

Ashoke Pandit Pays Tribute To BP Singh

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit was also present to pay his final respects to Singh. He had earlier announced the producer-director’s demise on social media and remembered his contribution to Indian television. Singh’s death has prompted tributes from colleagues and members of the entertainment industry, many of whom have acknowledged his influence on television storytelling.

Also Read: ‘I’m A Dimagi Naxal’: Naseeruddin Shah Backs Jamia Protesters, Questions Govt Over Student Crackdown

BP Singh’s Legacy In Indian Television

BP Singh was best known for creating CID, which premiered in 1998 and became one of Indian television’s most iconic crime investigation shows. Its memorable characters, suspense-filled cases and distinctive dialogues helped it build a loyal audience over the years. He was also associated with the popular horror series Aahat and appeared in CID as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole. His contribution as a producer and director left a lasting mark on Indian television.