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English NewsNewsWorldTwo High-Speed Trains Collide In Spain, Killing At Least 46; Dozens Injured

Two High-Speed Trains Collide In Spain, Killing At Least 46; Dozens Injured

At least 46 people were killed after two high-speed trains collided in Spain, derailing two carriages. Rail traffic was suspended, nine months after a similar crash killed 46 people.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Collision on Madrid-Andalusia line suspended all rail traffic.
  • Renfe, Iryo trains collided; two carriages derailed.

At least 46 people have been killed after two high-speed trains collided on the line connecting Madrid with Spain’s southern Andalusia region, Okdiario, Spanish digital newspaper, reported.

The government has confirmed ten deaths so far, but Civil Protection reports Okdiario at least 46. There are also dozens of injured, some seriously.

The collision comes nine months after a high-speed train crash on the same route involving the same operators killed 46 people.

Madrid-Andalusia Rail Traffic Suspended

Adif said rail traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed line had been suspended following the rear-end collision.

A Renfe train and an Iryo train crashed shortly after 9 am (0800 GMT), causing two carriages of the Iryo train to derail, a government spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha region said. The cause of the collision and the number of people injured were still being determined, Reuters reported.

Footage aired by Castilla-La Mancha Television showed a derailed train, with at least one carriage remaining on an elevated section of track. Twisted metal, broken panels and wreckage could be seen scattered across an embankment below.

Adif said the incident occurred on the line connecting Madrid and Seville.

Manuel Galan, mayor of the nearby town of Urda, told Cadena SER that emergency services had asked the town council to prepare facilities, including a sports hall, to accommodate passengers and injured people, Reuters reported.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s schedule for Wednesday was cleared, according to the Spanish government’s website. The opposition People’s Party also cancelled all campaign events, a spokesperson said.

Italy Expresses Solidarity With Spain

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed solidarity with Spain following the railway accident near Toledo.

“In these difficult hours, the Italian Government stands with Spain and the Spanish people following the tragic railway accident near Toledo,” Meloni said.

“My thoughts and those of our entire Government are with the families of the victims, the injured, and all those working tirelessly in the rescue operations,” she added.

Frequently Asked Questions

What occurred on the high-speed rail line in Spain on Wednesday?

Two high-speed trains, a Renfe and an Iryo train, collided on the line connecting Madrid with Spain's southern Andalusia region. This resulted in at least 10 fatalities.

Which train operators were involved in the recent crash?

A Renfe train and an Iryo train were involved in the collision. This is the second crash on this route involving the same operators in nine months.

How has rail traffic been affected by the incident?

Rail traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed line has been suspended. Two carriages of the Iryo train also derailed.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Spain Train Collision Spain News BREAKING NEWS
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