Two High-Speed Trains Collide In Spain, Killing At Least 46; Dozens Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Collision on Madrid-Andalusia line suspended all rail traffic.

Renfe, Iryo trains collided; two carriages derailed.

At least 46 people have been killed after two high-speed trains collided on the line connecting Madrid with Spain’s southern Andalusia region, Okdiario, Spanish digital newspaper, reported.

The government has confirmed ten deaths so far, but Civil Protection reports Okdiario at least 46. There are also dozens of injured, some seriously.

The collision comes nine months after a high-speed train crash on the same route involving the same operators killed 46 people.

Madrid-Andalusia Rail Traffic Suspended

Adif said rail traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed line had been suspended following the rear-end collision.

A Renfe train and an Iryo train crashed shortly after 9 am (0800 GMT), causing two carriages of the Iryo train to derail, a government spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha region said. The cause of the collision and the number of people injured were still being determined, Reuters reported.

Footage aired by Castilla-La Mancha Television showed a derailed train, with at least one carriage remaining on an elevated section of track. Twisted metal, broken panels and wreckage could be seen scattered across an embankment below.

Adif said the incident occurred on the line connecting Madrid and Seville.

Manuel Galan, mayor of the nearby town of Urda, told Cadena SER that emergency services had asked the town council to prepare facilities, including a sports hall, to accommodate passengers and injured people, Reuters reported.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s schedule for Wednesday was cleared, according to the Spanish government’s website. The opposition People’s Party also cancelled all campaign events, a spokesperson said.

Italy Expresses Solidarity With Spain

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed solidarity with Spain following the railway accident near Toledo.

“In these difficult hours, the Italian Government stands with Spain and the Spanish people following the tragic railway accident near Toledo,” Meloni said.

In queste ore così difficili, il Governo italiano è vicino alla Spagna e al popolo spagnolo per il drammatico incidente ferroviario avvenuto nei pressi di Toledo. I miei pensieri e quelli di tutto il nostro Governo vanno ai familiari delle vittime, ai feriti e a quanti stanno lavorando senza sosta nelle operazioni di soccorso. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 28, 2026

“My thoughts and those of our entire Government are with the families of the victims, the injured, and all those working tirelessly in the rescue operations,” she added.