Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Johar revisited 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's' 10-year milestone.

He called the film a personal story of love and longing.

Johar admitted flaws, especially the film's criticized third act.

He affirmed telling story same way, despite perceived imperfections.

Karan Johar has revisited the making of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as the Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma-starrer completed 10 years on October 28. Marking the milestone, the filmmaker shared a heartfelt note about the film, describing it as a personal story shaped by his own experiences of love, longing and heartbreak. Johar also acknowledged that the 2016 romantic drama had its flaws and received mixed reactions, particularly for its third act. Despite the criticism, he said he would tell the story in the same way today, standing by its portrayal of unrequited love and emotional vulnerability.

Karan Johar On Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s 10th Anniversary

Johar marked the film’s anniversary by sharing a video on social media and reflecting on what the story meant to him. Calling it a personal account of his experiences, the filmmaker spoke about how his understanding of one-sided love shaped the film.

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He wrote, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil… will always be a personal story to me… a culmination of many pieces of my pursuits of love and longing and perhaps also many of my own heartbreaks… At possibly one of the most vulnerable moments of my life, I realised that one-sided love did not need remorse or sympathy… it didn’t warrant pain or empathy… all it needed was intense understanding that the power of love is so much larger than the reciprocation of the same."

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Karan Johar Admits Film Had Flaws

Johar also acknowledged that the film did not receive a uniformly positive response, with its third act drawing particular criticism. However, he made it clear that he would not change his storytelling choices if he were to make the film today. He added, "I do admit that it wasn’t without its flaws and had several polarised responses… especially to its third act. BUT truth be told, I would have still told it the same way even today, with its flaws… with its perceived imperfections…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Reflecting further on the film’s central theme, Johar referred to it as a story about “ek tarfa pyaar”, or one-sided love. He added that his affection for those who connected with the film remained unconditional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

About Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Released on October 28, 2016, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featured Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lisa Haydon and Fawad Khan. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan also made special appearances.

A decade after its release, Johar’s note revisits the film’s emotional core while acknowledging the divided response to some of its storytelling choices.