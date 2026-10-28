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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Didn’t Write Nursery Rhymes, Qawwalis For Ram’: Manoj Muntashir Defends ‘Adipurush’ Songs Amid ‘Ramayana’ Parallels

‘Didn’t Write Nursery Rhymes, Qawwalis For Ram’: Manoj Muntashir Defends ‘Adipurush’ Songs Amid ‘Ramayana’ Parallels

Manoj Muntashir has defended Adipurush’s music amid debate over Ramayana songs, acknowledging the film’s flaws while standing by its soundtrack.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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  • New Ramayana's 'Mangal Rang' sparked musical comparisons and debate.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has responded to comparisons between the songs of Adipurush and the music of Ramayana, defending his work for the 2023 film while acknowledging that the movie itself failed to meet expectations. Muntashir shared his views amid the ongoing discussion around the musical treatment of the two projects. While he admitted that Adipurush was a poorly made film with even weaker dialogues, he maintained that its songs should be judged separately.

What Did Manoj Muntashir Say About ‘Adipurush’ Songs?

Defending the music, Muntashir acknowledged the criticism surrounding the film while arguing that its songs had reached audiences. He wrote, “Adipurush bahut kharab film thi, samvaad aur bhi kharab the, lekin geet toh desh ka bachcha-bachcha gaata hai. Kabhi jaiye Shri Ayodhya puri, gali-gali mein Adipurush ke hi geet baj rahe hote hain.”[Adipurush was a very bad film, and its dialogues were even worse, but every child in the country sings its songs. Visit Ayodhya sometime, and you will hear Adipurush songs playing in every lane.] The lyricist also referred to the criticism he had received over the film and said he had apologised to devotees of Lord Ram.

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‘I Didn’t Write Nursery Rhymes For Ram, Nor Qawwalis’

Muntashir further defended the devotional content and poetic expression of the songs, insisting that they should be assessed separately from the film’s overall reception. He wrote, “The mistake I made, I've apologised to the Ram devotees for it countless times, and forgiveness was granted, but don't challenge the songs. There was no lack of devotion, dedication, or poetry in them. I didn't write nursery rhymes for Ram, nor qawwalis. People ahead are wise; they know who's worth what. Jai Shri Ram.” Through the statement, Muntashir reiterated his position that the songs retained their devotional intent despite the controversy surrounding Adipurush.

Why Is ‘Ramayana’ Being Compared With ‘Adipurush’?

The comparison follows the release of ‘Mangal Rang’ from Ramayana, whose musical treatment prompted mixed reactions online. Some users criticised the song, while the discussion also brought Adipurush and its music back into the conversation. Muntashir wrote the lyrics and dialogues for Adipurush, which was directed by Om Raut and released in 2023. The film starred Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. It faced criticism over its dialogues and portrayal of characters from the Ramayana.

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‘Mangal Rang’ Controversy

The song ‘Mangal Rang’ from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana drew reactions on social media over its musical style. Some listeners questioned whether its composition and use of musical elements suited a devotional song based on the epic, with criticism focusing on its perceived resemblance to a qawwali-style arrangement. The debate centred on the song’s musical treatment and whether it matched audience expectations for a retelling of the Ramayana.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the controversy surrounding the song 'Mangal Rang' from Ramayana?

'Mangal Rang' drew criticism for its musical style, with some listeners questioning its composition and perceived resemblance to a qawwali-style arrangement for a devotional song.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Adipurush Manoj Muntashir Mangal Rang
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