Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Ramayana's 'Mangal Rang' sparked musical comparisons and debate.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has responded to comparisons between the songs of Adipurush and the music of Ramayana, defending his work for the 2023 film while acknowledging that the movie itself failed to meet expectations. Muntashir shared his views amid the ongoing discussion around the musical treatment of the two projects. While he admitted that Adipurush was a poorly made film with even weaker dialogues, he maintained that its songs should be judged separately.

What Did Manoj Muntashir Say About ‘Adipurush’ Songs?

Defending the music, Muntashir acknowledged the criticism surrounding the film while arguing that its songs had reached audiences. He wrote, “Adipurush bahut kharab film thi, samvaad aur bhi kharab the, lekin geet toh desh ka bachcha-bachcha gaata hai. Kabhi jaiye Shri Ayodhya puri, gali-gali mein Adipurush ke hi geet baj rahe hote hain.”[Adipurush was a very bad film, and its dialogues were even worse, but every child in the country sings its songs. Visit Ayodhya sometime, and you will hear Adipurush songs playing in every lane.] The lyricist also referred to the criticism he had received over the film and said he had apologised to devotees of Lord Ram.

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‘I Didn’t Write Nursery Rhymes For Ram, Nor Qawwalis’

Muntashir further defended the devotional content and poetic expression of the songs, insisting that they should be assessed separately from the film’s overall reception. He wrote, “The mistake I made, I've apologised to the Ram devotees for it countless times, and forgiveness was granted, but don't challenge the songs. There was no lack of devotion, dedication, or poetry in them. I didn't write nursery rhymes for Ram, nor qawwalis. People ahead are wise; they know who's worth what. Jai Shri Ram.” Through the statement, Muntashir reiterated his position that the songs retained their devotional intent despite the controversy surrounding Adipurush.

मनोज मुंतशिर वाला कारनामा? बड़ी जाहिलों जैसी बात की है देश के स्वघोषित सर्वश्रेष्ठ न्यूज़ चैनल ने. मेरे भाई काश रामायण के गीतों में मेरा वाला कारनामा दोहराया जाता. आदिपुरुष बहुत ख़राब फ़िल्म थी, संवाद और भी ख़राब थे, लेकिन गीत तो देश का बच्चा-बच्चा गाता है. कभी जाइए श्री अयोध्या पूरी, गली-गली में आदिपुरुष के ही गीत बज रहे होते हैं. जो ग़लती मुझसे हुई, मैंने उसके लिए अनगिनत बार रामभक्तों से क्षमा माँगी और क्षमा मिली भी, लेकिन गीतों को चैलेंज मत करिए. उनमें श्रद्धा, समर्पण और कवित्त की कोइ कमी नहीं थी. न मैंने राम के लिए नर्सरी राइम्स लिखी न कव्वालियाँ. आगे लोग समझदार हैं, जानते हैं कौन कितने पानी के है. जय श्री राम. — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) October 28, 2026

Why Is ‘Ramayana’ Being Compared With ‘Adipurush’?

The comparison follows the release of ‘Mangal Rang’ from Ramayana, whose musical treatment prompted mixed reactions online. Some users criticised the song, while the discussion also brought Adipurush and its music back into the conversation. Muntashir wrote the lyrics and dialogues for Adipurush, which was directed by Om Raut and released in 2023. The film starred Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. It faced criticism over its dialogues and portrayal of characters from the Ramayana.

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‘Mangal Rang’ Controversy

The song ‘Mangal Rang’ from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana drew reactions on social media over its musical style. Some listeners questioned whether its composition and use of musical elements suited a devotional song based on the epic, with criticism focusing on its perceived resemblance to a qawwali-style arrangement. The debate centred on the song’s musical treatment and whether it matched audience expectations for a retelling of the Ramayana.