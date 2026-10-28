The RSS plans to reduce regions from 11 to nine and replace 46 provinces with approximately 90 divisions. A new state-level unit will also be incorporated for the first time.
RSS Plans Major Overhaul: 11 Regions To Become 9, 46 Provinces To Be Replaced By 90 Divisions
Until now, the RSS's organisational structure did not provide for a separate state-level unit. The proposed arrangement will introduce a new layer of organisational coordination at the state level.
- RSS plans major restructuring, reducing regions, increasing divisions.
- State-level units introduced; Pratinidhi Sabha meetings become triennial.
- Changes aim for decentralization, efficiency, strengthening grassroots coordination.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is preparing for major changes to its organisational structure following a meeting of its Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (All India Executive Council). Under the proposed restructuring, the Sangh will reduce the number of its regions from 11 to nine, while replacing its existing 46 provinces with approximately 90 divisions. For the first time, a state-level unit will also be incorporated into the RSS's organisational framework.
State-Level Unit To Be Introduced
Under the proposed changes, the state-level unit will have only two designated office-bearers: the state pracharak and the state karyavah. The position of state sanghchalak will not be part of this unit.
Until now, the RSS's organisational structure did not provide for a separate state-level unit. The proposed arrangement will introduce a new layer of organisational coordination at the state level.
Pratinidhi Sabha Meetings May Be Held Once Every Three Years
The RSS is also planning to change the schedule of its Pratinidhi Sabha meetings. The annual meeting is proposed to be held once every three years instead, with Nagpur serving as the venue.
Following the restructuring, the number of members participating in the Pratinidhi Sabha is expected to nearly double, reaching approximately 2,500.
Meanwhile, meetings at the regional level will be organised once every two years.
Decentralisation Among Key Objectives
The primary objective of the proposed changes is to decentralise the organisation's functioning and improve the efficiency of its operations.
Increasing the number of divisions by reorganising the existing provinces is expected to enable a better distribution of organisational responsibilities and strengthen coordination at the grassroots level.
Through the restructuring, the RSS aims to streamline its organisational expansion and improve its working mechanisms. Once implemented, the changes will establish a new framework for organisational coordination at the state level, alongside the existing regional and provincial arrangements.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the key changes proposed for the RSS's organisational structure?
What is the purpose behind these organisational changes?
The primary objective is to decentralise the organisation's functioning and improve efficiency. These changes aim to better distribute responsibilities and strengthen grassroots coordination.
How will the frequency of Pratinidhi Sabha meetings change?
The annual Pratinidhi Sabha meetings are proposed to be held once every three years instead. Nagpur will serve as the venue for these meetings, with member participation expected to nearly double.
What is unique about the newly introduced state-level unit?
For the first time, a state-level unit will be part of the RSS's framework. It will have only two office-bearers: the state pracharak and the state karyavah, excluding the state sanghchalak.