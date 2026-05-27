France Rocked By Over 100 Abuse, Rape Claims At Schools And Daycare Centres

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom France investigates child abuse allegations involving school monitors.

Over 100 allegations of mistreatment at dozens of French schools.

Cases include physical violence, sexual assault, and rape of young children.

Parents demand accountability for weak recruitment and supervision failures.

France is confronting a widening child abuse scandal after authorities confirmed investigations into allegations of violence, sexual assault and rape involving school monitors at dozens of nursery and primary schools.

Paris police are examining more than 100 allegations linked to the mistreatment of children as young as three during lunch breaks, nap times and after-school care. Prosecutors said investigations are under way across 84 preschools, about 20 primary schools and roughly 10 daycare centres, reported The Guardian.

Laure Beccuau, Paris’s top prosecutor, confirmed the scale of the inquiry, while lawyers representing affected families said some of the cases involve the alleged rape of children aged three and four. The revelations have sparked anger among parents and renewed scrutiny of how school monitors are recruited and supervised.

Parents Raise Concerns Over Recruitment Failures

Parents’ groups said they had spent years trying to get authorities to take complaints seriously. They argued that weak recruitment checks and a lack of oversight allowed abuse to continue unchecked in some schools.

“It’s a massive scandal,” said Florian Lastelle, a lawyer representing three Paris families who filed police complaints over the alleged abuse of their children. He said France’s state education system, long viewed as a source of national pride, was now facing difficult questions about whether it could guarantee children’s safety.

School monitors in France supervise children during lunch breaks, nap times and after-school activities, often spending significant time with pupils outside classroom teaching hours. Unlike teachers, they are not directly employed by schools or the education ministry. Instead, they are recruited by city halls or local authorities, frequently without formal training or professional qualifications.

ALSO READ | Trump Says Health Check Was ‘Perfect’ After Walter Reed Visit

Allegations Include Physical Violence and Sexual Abuse

Nursery school has been mandatory in France since the age of three, making school monitors a constant presence in the daily lives of children aged between three and 11.

Parents across the country have reported allegations ranging from verbal abuse and physical mistreatment to sexual assault and rape. Complaints include claims that children were screamed at, pushed, had their hair pulled, were denied food or forced to eat until vomiting.

Lawyer Louis Cailliez, who represents two Paris families, filed police complaints in February over the alleged rape of nursery schoolchildren in 2025. In one case, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a school monitor at a school in western Paris. In another case, a three-year-old boy was allegedly abused by the same monitor after the individual had reportedly been transferred to another school following complaints of physical violence toward children.

ALSO READ | UK Records Hottest May Day Ever As London Temperature Hits 35°C

Emotional Toll on Families Comes Into Focus

Cailliez described the devastating emotional impact on families, recalling one incident in which a three-year-old boy became overwhelmed with fear outside his school gates.

“One morning, the three-year-old boy became so distressed in front of the school gates, refusing to go in, that he fell into a kind of trance and his mother was in tears,” Cailliez said. “The headteacher had to come out to force the child into school, and at the time neither the boy’s mother nor the headteacher knew why.”

He added that children and parents alike were continuing to suffer physically and psychologically as investigations progressed. “It is daily torture for the parents who want the investigation to move forward to establish the scale of the offences,” he said.

Cailliez also described France’s school monitor system as “a disaster” and “a national catastrophe”, warning that deeper structural failures had been exposed by the allegations.

Trials Add Pressure on Authorities

The scandal comes as several high-profile cases move through the courts in Paris. A trial is set to begin next week involving a school monitor accused of sexually abusing five children aged between three and five at a nursery school in the city’s 11th arrondissement.

Meanwhile, a verdict is expected next month in another case involving a 47-year-old school monitor accused of sexually abusing nine 10-year-old girls in Paris.