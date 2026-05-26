ABP Exclusive | Vikas Khanna Calls Diljit Dosanjh ‘India’s Global Ambassador’ After Historic Madison Square Garden Shows
Diljit Dosanjh became the only Indian musician to sell out two consecutive nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has created history by becoming the first Indian musician to sell out two consecutive nights at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden. The landmark performances were part of his ongoing AURA tour, which has been drawing massive crowds across international venues and making headlines for its overwhelming response and sold-out shows.
Vikas Khanna On Diljit Dosanjh
In an exclusive conversation, Vikas Khanna praised Diljit’s growing global influence and the significance of the historic concerts. “Diljit’s popularity is beyond boundaries. He is loved by every nationality, every country. His concerts are a celebration of global one-ness,” an excited Vikas Khanna said.
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When told that Diljit’s contribution to Punjabi music mirrors the way Vikas has represented Indian cuisine globally, the celebrated chef responded with humility. “I would like to think I represent my country in the world. But Diljit is a far bigger global ambassador of India,” he said. For the unversed, Vikas Khanna was named among the TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2026 in April this year, alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
The conversation came hot on the heels of Khanna marking the moment with a heartfelt gesture of his own by distributing free Kada Prasad to fans gathered outside his restaurant, Bungalow, in New York. The gesture reflected the pride many Indians felt as Diljit achieved a feat no Indian musician had accomplished before.
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