Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has created history by becoming the first Indian musician to sell out two consecutive nights at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden. The landmark performances were part of his ongoing AURA tour, which has been drawing massive crowds across international venues and making headlines for its overwhelming response and sold-out shows.

Vikas Khanna On Diljit Dosanjh

In an exclusive conversation, Vikas Khanna praised Diljit’s growing global influence and the significance of the historic concerts. “Diljit’s popularity is beyond boundaries. He is loved by every nationality, every country. His concerts are a celebration of global one-ness,” an excited Vikas Khanna said.

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When told that Diljit’s contribution to Punjabi music mirrors the way Vikas has represented Indian cuisine globally, the celebrated chef responded with humility. “I would like to think I represent my country in the world. But Diljit is a far bigger global ambassador of India,” he said. For the unversed, Vikas Khanna was named among the TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2026 in April this year, alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The conversation came hot on the heels of Khanna marking the moment with a heartfelt gesture of his own by distributing free Kada Prasad to fans gathered outside his restaurant, Bungalow, in New York. The gesture reflected the pride many Indians felt as Diljit achieved a feat no Indian musician had accomplished before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)

Diljit Celebrates Feat On Social Media

Diljit Dosanjh celebrated the milestone with fans on Instagram and shared several pictures from Madison Square Garden, often considered one of the world’s most iconic performance venues. ABP Exclusive | Karan Johar Adds 16 Minutes Of New Scenes To Chand Mera Dil At The Eleventh Hour He wrote, “History has been made at Madison Square Garden. We did it, folks. Kal fir milde aan [see you all again tomorrow] at the same place, same time. Two nights at the Garden. Punjabi aa gaye oye [The Punjabis have arrived].” View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA Tour Diljit announced his AURA world tour in February this year, revealing that it would begin in North America. “AURA WORLD TOUR 2026. Start From North America. AURA KEH LA YAAN DAURA KEH LA.. DOSANJHANWALA ON THE WAY,” the 42-year-old singer wrote on Instagram while sharing the tour schedule. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) The North American leg began on April 23 in Vancouver and is set to conclude on June 20 in San Francisco, after performances across major cities including Calgary, Edmonton, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Toronto and Los Angeles.