Dhurandhar 2 Is Bollywood’s First Rs 1000 Cr Film

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Dhurandhar 2, originally Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has achieved what no Bollywood film managed before - entering the Rs 1,000 crore club through India net collections alone. Yes, you read that right. Until now, south cinema has dominated the Rs 1,000 crore club with films like Pushpa: The Rule Part 2, KGF: Chapter 2, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion through the combined collections of their original and dubbed versions. But now, Hindi cinema has its own film, Dhurandhar 2, inches closer to the all-time box office record and aims to become India’s highest-grossing film.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, Dhurandhar 2 now needs Rs 182 crore more to surpass the lifetime record of Baahubali 2 and become the highest-grossing film in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 18 Collection

After shattering box office records in its first two weeks, the film continued its strong run with impressive collections on its third Saturday and Sunday.

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On Day 18, which is the third Sunday, the film earned Rs 28.75 crore at the box office. The majority of the revenue came from Hindi shows, which contributed Rs 27.25 crore.

Among the dubbed versions, Telugu shows collected Rs 0.75 crore, followed by Tamil with Rs 0.50 crore, Kannada with Rs 0.20 crore, and Malayalam with Rs 0.05 crore.

On Day 19, the third Monday, the film has so far collected Rs 0.04 crore in early estimates. The final numbers for the day will be available later tonight. However, collections are expected to dip compared to the weekend as it is a working day.

Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 674.17 crore in its first week. In the second week, the film added Rs 263.65 crore to its total. With the Rs 28.75 crore collection on Day 18, the film’s 18-day total now stands at Rs 1,013.81 crore, according to early trend reports by industry tracker Sacnilk.

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Talking about the worldwide collections, the film minted Rs 1,605.74 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

About Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh leads the cast of Dhurandhar 2, alongside Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. The film is the sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025. After its theatrical run, Dhurandhar 2 will stream on JioHotstar, while the first part is currently available on Netflix.