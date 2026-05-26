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HomeNewsKarnataka Leadership Change Buzz: CM Siddaramaiah May Step Down Soon

Karnataka Leadership Change Buzz: CM Siddaramaiah May Step Down Soon

Speculation over Karnataka leadership intensified after sources claimed Siddaramaiah may step down, though Congress denied any such move.

By : Ashish Singh | Updated at : 26 May 2026 09:27 PM (IST)

Fresh speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka intensified on Tuesday after sources close to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had been asked by the Congress high command to step down.The buzz gained momentum after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly held a separate one-on-one meeting with Siddaramaiah in New Delhi.

However, the Congress officially dismissed the rumours, insisting discussions were limited to upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections in Karnataka.

Leadership Change Buzz Grows

According to the sources, the Chief Minister may step down earlier than anticipated but has requested a few more days before making any move. The developments immediately fuelled discussions over whether the Congress could revisit the reported power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Also Read: ‘Siddaramaiah Chosen For 5 Years’: Congress' BK Hariprasad Rejects Karnataka Leadership Change Buzz

Congress Rejects Rumours

Despite the speculation, senior Congress leaders strongly denied any leadership change discussions during the meeting.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar focused entirely on the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

“Whatever speculation you people are doing is only speculation; no reality at all,” Venugopal said after the meeting, adding that candidate names for Karnataka would be announced along with nominees from other states.

Congress leader and MLA B K Hariprasad also dismissed the rumours and accused the BJP of spreading misinformation through its “troll factory”.

“When Siddaramaiah ji was chosen, he was chosen for five years. If there are serious allegations of corruption or anything else, then we’ll have to think. There’s no need to respond to the BJP’s troll army,” Hariprasad said.

The Congress has so far maintained that no discussions on replacing Siddaramaiah took place during the Delhi meeting.

Also Read: Congress Settles Debate, Siddaramaiah To Continue As Karnataka CM

Before You Go

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Published at : 26 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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DK Shivakumar Breaking News ABP Live SIddaramaiah
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