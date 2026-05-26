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HomeSportsIPLRCB Storm Into IPL 2026 Final After Crushing Gujarat Titans In Qualifier 1

RCB Storm Into IPL 2026 Final After Crushing Gujarat Titans In Qualifier 1

Rajat Patidar’s stunning knock and Gujarat Titans' batting collapse powered RCB into a second straight IPL final with a dominant Qualifier 1 victory.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 May 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru advanced to the IPL finals by defeating Gujarat Titans.
  • Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 93 powered RCB to a record 254/5.
  • Gujarat Titans crumbled under pressure, falling 92 runs short.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are now just one win away from defending their IPL title after demolishing Gujarat Titans by 92 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, booking a second straight IPL final appearance. Rajat Patidar’s men completely dominated the contest, while GT delivered one of their weakest performances of the season with both the bat and ball. Despite the heavy defeat, Shubman Gill’s side still remain alive in the tournament and will now face the winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals for another shot at reaching the final.

Patidar Plays Captain's Knock, Powers RCB To 254

Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a stunning batting display to hammer Gujarat Titans with a record-breaking 254/5 in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala. Captain Rajat Patidar starred with a breathtaking unbeaten 93 off just 39 deliveries, smashing five fours and nine sixes in a sensational knock.

RCB came out attacking from the very start, with Venkatesh Iyer providing early momentum before Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal tore into the GT bowling attack. Kohli struck a fluent 43 off 25 balls, while Padikkal added a quickfire 30.

After slipping to 102/3, Patidar and Krunal Pandya completely shifted the momentum with a dominant partnership. Krunal contributed a crucial 43, while Gujarat’s sloppy fielding and dropped chances proved extremely costly.

RCB finished with the highest total ever recorded in IPL playoff history, leaving GT with a massive chase ahead.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Creates Historic IPL Record With Unmatched 600-Run Feat

GT Crumble Under Pressure

Chasing a record target, Gujarat Titans needed a fearless start but never truly got going. Captain Shubman Gill fell cheaply for 2, while Sai Sudharsan managed just 14 before departing early.

The quick dismissals immediately put GT under immense pressure. Much depended on Jos Buttler to stabilise the innings, but even the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman struggled against RCB’s relentless attack and was clean bowled by Josh Hazlewood for 29.

By the end of the Powerplay, Gujarat had already lost five wickets and were falling drastically behind the required run rate. Needless to say, the contest looked virtually beyond their reach.

Despite the collapse, Rahul Tewatia showed some late resistance with a fighting 68 off 43 balls beforing being dismissed. Then in final over, a diving catch by Tim David would finish GT's innings at 162 runs, well behind the target.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Royal Challengers Bengaluru perform against Gujarat Titans?

RCB demolished Gujarat Titans by 92 runs, setting a record-breaking score of 254/5 and booking a second straight IPL final appearance.

Who was the standout performer for RCB with the bat?

Captain Rajat Patidar starred with a breathtaking unbeaten 93 off just 39 deliveries, powering RCB's dominant batting display.

What was Gujarat Titans' performance like with the bat?

GT crumbled under pressure, losing five wickets by the end of the Powerplay and were eventually bowled out for 162, well behind the target.

What is RCB's next step after this win?

RCB is now one win away from defending their IPL title and will appear in their second consecutive IPL final.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 11:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB IPL Playoffs GT IPL RAJAT PATIDAR
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