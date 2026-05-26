WATCH: Farhan Akhtar Spotted With Wife In Mumbai, Keeps Mum On Don 3 Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farhan Akhtar seen at Excel Entertainment amid Don 3 controversy.

FWICE issues non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh exits Don 3, causing financial losses.

Actor maintains silence, respecting film fraternity and franchise.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar was spotted with his wife Shibani Dandekar in Mumbai on Tuesday as the controversy surrounding Don 3 continues to make headlines. His appearance comes a day after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following the filmmaker’s complaint linked to his exit from the project. The actor reportedly stepped away from the film just days before shooting was scheduled to begin, which resulted in losses of around Rs 45 crore.

Farhan Akhtar Spotted In Mumbai

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were seen visiting the Excel Entertainment office, the production house founded by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani in 1999. Although Farhan briefly posed for photographs after stepping out of his car and also obliged photographers for pictures with his wife, he remained silent on the ongoing controversy.

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Ranveer Singh Snapped At Airport

Ranveer Singh was also spotted at Mumbai airport late Monday evening. However, he did not interact with the media and did not stop to pose for photographers before leaving the city and travelling to Karnataka.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple, Apologises Over Kantara Mimicry Row

In Karnataka, the actor visited the Chamundeshwari Temple following a court order related to the Kantara mimicry row, where he submitted a written apology and offered prayers. For the visit, he wore a white kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket, along with a face mask and sunglasses.

FWICE Action Against Ranveer Singh

FWICE, on Monday, announced a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his sudden exit from Don 3. The move came months after Farhan Akhtar formally lodged a complaint with the federation regarding the actor’s withdrawal. The union also stated that Ranveer did not respond to multiple notices seeking dialogue for resolution.

ALSO READ| ‘FWICE Not A Court, Can’t Ban People’: Ashoke Pandit Explains Action Against Ranveer Singh After ‘Don 3’ Exit

FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit addressed a press conference explaining that the issue began on April 11, when Farhan filed a complaint with the body. He added that Ranveer allegedly exited the film just three weeks before the scheduled shoot. FWICE subsequently invited both producer Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani to present their sides. The producers held a meeting with the union, but Ranveer Singh ignored it - not just once, but thrice.

Ranveer Singh’s Response

Following the directive, Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson issued a statement saying the actor holds deep respect for the film fraternity and everyone associated with the Don franchise. The statement emphasised that Ranveer has chosen to remain silent throughout the developments, believing such matters are best handled with dignity and mutual respect.

“Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” the statement read.

It added, “While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.”

The statement further stated, “He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.”





