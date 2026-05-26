Smoke Detected On Bengaluru-Chennai IndiGo Flight, Passengers Evacuated Safely

An IndiGo flight operating from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated on Tuesday after smoke was noticed in the aircraft while it was taxiing towards the runway for departure.

In a statement issued on May 26, IndiGo said the incident involved flight 6E 6017.

IndiGo 6E-6017 from Bangalore to Chennai starts pushing back and taxiing, then smoke shows up in the cabin. Full emergency evacuation right there on the tarmac. Everyone's safe. IndiGo already got an alternate plane ready and even serving refreshments while folks wait pic.twitter.com/JP9ZQgGLXU — Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) May 26, 2026

“On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out to runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were informed,” the airline said.

Passengers And Crew Safe

The airline said all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and taken back to the terminal.

“All customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by our teams to ensure their well-being,” the statement added.

Alternate Aircraft Arranged

IndiGo said an alternate aircraft had been arranged to operate the flight and that the service would depart shortly.

“An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight which will depart shortly and refreshments are being served to the customers to ease their wait time,” the airline said.

‘Safety Remains Top Priority’

The airline reiterated that passenger and crew safety remained its highest priority.

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“At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority,” the spokesperson said.

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