Smoke was noticed in the aircraft while it was taxiing. As a safety precaution, an immediate evacuation was carried out.
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Smoke Detected On Bengaluru-Chennai IndiGo Flight, Passengers Evacuated Safely
IndiGo said an alternate aircraft had been arranged to operate the flight and that the service would depart shortly.
- Bengaluru-Chennai IndiGo flight evacuated due to smoke.
- Smoke detected during taxiing; immediate safe evacuation initiated.
- All passengers and crew safely returned to terminal.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened on the IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai?
Were all passengers and crew members safe?
Yes, all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and are currently being attended to at the terminal.
Will the flight still depart for Chennai?
Yes, an alternate aircraft has been arranged, and the flight will depart shortly. Refreshments are being provided to passengers.
What is IndiGo's priority regarding this incident?
IndiGo stated that the safety of their customers and crew remains their top priority.
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