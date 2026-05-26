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HomeNewsIndiaSmoke Detected On Bengaluru-Chennai IndiGo Flight, Passengers Evacuated Safely

Smoke Detected On Bengaluru-Chennai IndiGo Flight, Passengers Evacuated Safely

IndiGo said an alternate aircraft had been arranged to operate the flight and that the service would depart shortly.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 May 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bengaluru-Chennai IndiGo flight evacuated due to smoke.
  • Smoke detected during taxiing; immediate safe evacuation initiated.
  • All passengers and crew safely returned to terminal.

An IndiGo flight operating from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated on Tuesday after smoke was noticed in the aircraft while it was taxiing towards the runway for departure.

In a statement issued on May 26, IndiGo said the incident involved flight 6E 6017.

“On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out to runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were informed,” the airline said.

Passengers And Crew Safe

The airline said all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and taken back to the terminal.

“All customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by our teams to ensure their well-being,” the statement added.

Alternate Aircraft Arranged

IndiGo said an alternate aircraft had been arranged to operate the flight and that the service would depart shortly.

“An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight which will depart shortly and refreshments are being served to the customers to ease their wait time,” the airline said.

‘Safety Remains Top Priority’

The airline reiterated that passenger and crew safety remained its highest priority.

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“At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority,” the spokesperson said.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on the IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai?

Smoke was noticed in the aircraft while it was taxiing. As a safety precaution, an immediate evacuation was carried out.

Were all passengers and crew members safe?

Yes, all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and are currently being attended to at the terminal.

Will the flight still depart for Chennai?

Yes, an alternate aircraft has been arranged, and the flight will depart shortly. Refreshments are being provided to passengers.

What is IndiGo's priority regarding this incident?

IndiGo stated that the safety of their customers and crew remains their top priority.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 08:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
IndiGo Flight Breaking News ABP Live Smoke Detected Bengaluru Chennai IndiGo Flight Passengers Evacuated Safely
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