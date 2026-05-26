Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manoj Bajpayee stars in political drama

Film depicts economist saving India from economic collapse in 1990s.

Trailer hints at civil war, famine, and a secret mission.

Adah Sharma plays journalist uncovering the economic reform mystery.

The official trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming political drama, Governor, has finally been released, teasing a high-stakes thriller set in India’s turbulent early 1990s. The film portrays Bajpayee as an outsider thrust into the heart of a broken system, tasked with a secret mission to prevent total economic collapse. With civil war and famine looming, his character must outmaneuver powerful forces while quietly winning over skeptics. Released in Mumbai on Monday, the trailer confirms the film’s June 12 theatrical release.

Governor Trailer Highlights

Governor claims to be based on true events surrounding India’s economic policy overhaul and the country’s shift toward privatisation, which paved the way for a free economy and a globally connected modern India. The trailer establishes Bajpayee as an economist who is fundamentally an outsider to the system he hopes to change. As the nation faces a major economic crisis with the possible risk of civil war and famine, the misfit protagonist devises an elaborate plan.

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He puts this plan into action as a secret mission that promises to save the country from economic collapse, even as he gradually wins the confidence of those initially opposed to him.

Cast And Creative Team

Adah Sharma plays a journalist desperate to unravel the mystery as higher authorities reach a solution beneficial to the nation. The ensemble cast includes Madhoo and Noushad Mohamed Kunju. The film is directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Chinmay Mandlekar, who is largely known for his acting work in films like The Kashmir Files and Gandhi vs Godse.

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Governor is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner, who also bankrolled the Kerala Story franchise. Vipul shares screenwriting credits with Suvendu Bhatacharjee, Saurabh Bharat, and Ravi Asrani. For its music, the film reunites Javed Akhtar and Amit Trivedi after many years.

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Technical Team And Box Office

The technical team includes cinematographer Vishal Sinha and editors Meghna Manchanda Sen and Sanjay Sharma. The background music is by Mannan Shah, who also composed the score for The Kerala Story 2. At the box office, Governor is slated to clash against Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, which deals with themes of partition and lost love.