Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film, Governor, is a political drama set in the early 1990s. It follows an outsider tasked with a secret mission to prevent India's economic collapse.
Governor trailer out: Manoj Bajpayee Leads Secret Mission To Prevent Civil War And Famine In India
The Governor trailer reveals Manoj Bajpayee as an outsider economist fighting a broken system to save 1990s India from economic collapse, civil war, and famine.
- Manoj Bajpayee stars in political drama
- Film depicts economist saving India from economic collapse in 1990s.
- Trailer hints at civil war, famine, and a secret mission.
- Adah Sharma plays journalist uncovering the economic reform mystery.
The official trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming political drama, Governor, has finally been released, teasing a high-stakes thriller set in India’s turbulent early 1990s. The film portrays Bajpayee as an outsider thrust into the heart of a broken system, tasked with a secret mission to prevent total economic collapse. With civil war and famine looming, his character must outmaneuver powerful forces while quietly winning over skeptics. Released in Mumbai on Monday, the trailer confirms the film’s June 12 theatrical release.
Governor Trailer Highlights
Governor claims to be based on true events surrounding India’s economic policy overhaul and the country’s shift toward privatisation, which paved the way for a free economy and a globally connected modern India. The trailer establishes Bajpayee as an economist who is fundamentally an outsider to the system he hopes to change. As the nation faces a major economic crisis with the possible risk of civil war and famine, the misfit protagonist devises an elaborate plan.
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He puts this plan into action as a secret mission that promises to save the country from economic collapse, even as he gradually wins the confidence of those initially opposed to him.
Cast And Creative Team
Adah Sharma plays a journalist desperate to unravel the mystery as higher authorities reach a solution beneficial to the nation. The ensemble cast includes Madhoo and Noushad Mohamed Kunju. The film is directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Chinmay Mandlekar, who is largely known for his acting work in films like The Kashmir Files and Gandhi vs Godse.
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Governor is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner, who also bankrolled the Kerala Story franchise. Vipul shares screenwriting credits with Suvendu Bhatacharjee, Saurabh Bharat, and Ravi Asrani. For its music, the film reunites Javed Akhtar and Amit Trivedi after many years.
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Technical Team And Box Office
The technical team includes cinematographer Vishal Sinha and editors Meghna Manchanda Sen and Sanjay Sharma. The background music is by Mannan Shah, who also composed the score for The Kerala Story 2. At the box office, Governor is slated to clash against Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, which deals with themes of partition and lost love.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film about?
What is the historical basis for the film Governor?
Governor is based on true events surrounding India's economic policy overhaul and the shift towards privatization, which led to a free economy and modern India.
Who else stars in the film Governor besides Manoj Bajpayee?
The film also features Adah Sharma as a journalist investigating the events, along with Madhoo and Noushad Mohamed Kunju.
When is Governor being released in theaters?
The trailer confirms that Governor will be released in theaters on June 12th.