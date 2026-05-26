Delhi University To Hold Special Exams For Students Skipping Exam On Bakra Eid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi University will conduct a special exam for students observing Eid-ul-Azha.

Students can request an exemption and take a rescheduled exam after July 4.

The university assured the court, leading to the petition's dismissal.

Delhi University has told the Delhi High Court that it will conduct a special examination for law students unable to appear for semester exams scheduled on May 28 due to Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) celebrations. The assurance came during a hearing before Justice Jasmeet Singh on a petition filed by a sixth-semester law student challenging the university’s decision to hold examinations on the festival day despite it being declared a public holiday by the Centre. The university informed the court that affected students could seek exemption and appear for a rescheduled examination after July 4 instead.

DU Offers Special Exam

During the hearing, Delhi University’s counsel told the court that students wishing to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha or those belonging to the minority community could write to the Dean of the Faculty of Law by Wednesday expressing their inability to appear for the examination on May 28.

The university further assured the court that a separate examination would be conducted after July 4 for such students. Recording the statement, the Delhi High Court disposed of the petition.

Justice Jasmeet Singh also clarified that students opting for the special examination must be informed of the revised exam date at least one week in advance.

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Student Challenged Decision

The petition was filed by sixth-semester law student Saif Rashid Saeed, who argued that conducting examinations on Bakrid was arbitrary and deprived students of their right to peacefully observe a major religious festival.

The plea pointed out that the Central government had already declared May 28 a public holiday on account of Eid-ul-Azha. The petitioner’s counsel also informed the court that both the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court would remain closed on the occasion.

The petition argued that the university’s refusal to shift the examination date placed affected students in a difficult position between academic obligations and religious observance.

Following the court proceedings, Delhi University agreed to provide an alternative examination arrangement for students seeking exemption.

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