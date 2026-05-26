Trump Says Health Check Was ‘Perfect’ After Walter Reed Visit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump reports perfect results from recent physical exam.

White House confirms president's checkup was routine.

Concerns raised by analyst about president's sleep.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his latest medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “checked out PERFECTLY”, following what the White House described as a routine medical and dental evaluation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT.”

PERFECT BILL OF HEALTH! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nxyEpQF0Qe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 26, 2026

The visit marked Trump’s third scheduled checkup at the facility in just over a year and comes ahead of his 80th birthday next month.

White House Calls Visit Routine

According to NewsNation, Trump was also expected to spend time with service members and staff during the visit.

The White House maintained that the appointment was part of the president’s normal healthcare schedule and not linked to any emergency medical issue.

Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, has repeatedly said that the president remains in strong physical and cognitive condition and is fully capable of carrying out presidential duties.

Trump Says He ‘Aced’ Cognitive Tests

During a Cabinet meeting earlier this year, Trump said he had taken cognitive tests three times and had “aced” each one.

“One doctor said, ‘I’ve never seen anybody get them all right,’” Trump claimed.

CNN Analyst Raises Questions Over Sleep Concerns

Separately, CNN medical analyst Dr Jonathan Reiner recently said Americans deserve a “clear understanding” that Trump is “fit for duty” and questioned whether the White House had sufficiently addressed several visible health concerns.

Doctor: Trump falls asleep very often. Chronic insomnia is a severe illness. It can result in an increased risk of dementia. It increases your risk of heart failure. It can cause a decline in mental function. pic.twitter.com/CRuVFfkv1I — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 26, 2026

“The president has severe daytime somnolence,” Reiner said. “He falls asleep very often.”

Reiner pointed to occasions where Trump appeared drowsy during public appearances, including Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery.

Daytime somnolence, also known as hypersomnia, refers to excessive daytime sleepiness.

The analyst added that persistent daytime sleepiness can sometimes be linked to increased risks of cognitive decline, heart problems and reduced mental sharpness.

White House Addressed Bruising And Swelling

Trump has also recently been seen with visible bruising on his hands, which White House officials attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

The president has additionally appeared with swelling in his legs and ankles.

According to presidential doctors, the swelling is linked to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood circulation in the veins that is relatively common among older adults.

Earlier this year, the White House also confirmed that Trump had been using prescribed cream for a visible rash on his neck, though officials did not disclose the exact condition being treated.

Previous Follow-Up Visit Included CT Scan

NewsNation reported that Trump had returned to Walter Reed in October for a follow-up visit that included a CT scan.

The White House later described the scan results as normal but did not release further details.