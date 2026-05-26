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HomeNewsWorldTrump Says Health Check Was ‘Perfect’ After Walter Reed Visit

Trump Says Health Check Was ‘Perfect’ After Walter Reed Visit

The visit marked Trump’s third scheduled checkup at the facility in just over a year and comes ahead of his 80th birthday next month.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 May 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump reports perfect results from recent physical exam.
  • White House confirms president's checkup was routine.
  • Concerns raised by analyst about president's sleep.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his latest medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “checked out PERFECTLY”, following what the White House described as a routine medical and dental evaluation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT.”

The visit marked Trump’s third scheduled checkup at the facility in just over a year and comes ahead of his 80th birthday next month.

White House Calls Visit Routine

According to NewsNation, Trump was also expected to spend time with service members and staff during the visit.

The White House maintained that the appointment was part of the president’s normal healthcare schedule and not linked to any emergency medical issue.

Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, has repeatedly said that the president remains in strong physical and cognitive condition and is fully capable of carrying out presidential duties.

Trump Says He ‘Aced’ Cognitive Tests

During a Cabinet meeting earlier this year, Trump said he had taken cognitive tests three times and had “aced” each one.

“One doctor said, ‘I’ve never seen anybody get them all right,’” Trump claimed.

CNN Analyst Raises Questions Over Sleep Concerns

Separately, CNN medical analyst Dr Jonathan Reiner recently said Americans deserve a “clear understanding” that Trump is “fit for duty” and questioned whether the White House had sufficiently addressed several visible health concerns.

“The president has severe daytime somnolence,” Reiner said. “He falls asleep very often.”

Reiner pointed to occasions where Trump appeared drowsy during public appearances, including Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery.

Daytime somnolence, also known as hypersomnia, refers to excessive daytime sleepiness.

The analyst added that persistent daytime sleepiness can sometimes be linked to increased risks of cognitive decline, heart problems and reduced mental sharpness.

White House Addressed Bruising And Swelling

Trump has also recently been seen with visible bruising on his hands, which White House officials attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

The president has additionally appeared with swelling in his legs and ankles.

According to presidential doctors, the swelling is linked to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood circulation in the veins that is relatively common among older adults.

Earlier this year, the White House also confirmed that Trump had been using prescribed cream for a visible rash on his neck, though officials did not disclose the exact condition being treated.

Previous Follow-Up Visit Included CT Scan

NewsNation reported that Trump had returned to Walter Reed in October for a follow-up visit that included a CT scan.

The White House later described the scan results as normal but did not release further details.

Before You Go

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of Donald Trump's recent visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center?

Donald Trump underwent a routine medical and dental evaluation at Walter Reed. The White House stated it was part of his normal healthcare schedule and not related to any emergency.

How did Donald Trump describe the results of his latest medical examination?

Donald Trump stated that his medical examination 'checked out PERFECTLY'. He expressed gratitude to the doctors and staff at the facility.

Has Donald Trump undergone previous medical evaluations at Walter Reed recently?

Yes, this was Donald Trump's third scheduled checkup at Walter Reed in just over a year. A previous visit included a CT scan.

What have White House officials attributed visible health concerns like bruising and leg swelling to?

White House officials attributed bruising to frequent handshaking and aspirin use. Leg and ankle swelling was linked to chronic venous insufficiency.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Health Concerns Donald Trump. Trump Health Check Was ‘Perfect’
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