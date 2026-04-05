Salman Khan Seen Wearing Worn-Out Shoes In Viral Video, Internet Says 'Bhai Is Getting Poorer'

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Bollywood star Salman Khan recently drew attention not for a film or red‑carpet look but for an unusual fashion moment. A video shared online showed the actor walking in visibly worn-out shoes, sparking conversations across social media platforms and drawing a mix of amusement, surprise and admiration from fans.

Salman Khan Seen Wearing Ripped Shoes

A short video showing Salman Khan in a pair of damaged formal shoes began making the rounds on the Internet after it was shared by several fan pages and entertainment accounts. In the footage, the actor can be seen making his way through a crowd, his torn shoes noticeably in view. The video quickly gained traction, with many users reacting to the unexpected sight of one of Bollywood’s biggest stars wearing what appeared to be damaged footwear.

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The video soon became a talking point, with fans sharing their own captions and reactions across platforms such as X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram. Some viewers laughed at the irony of a superstar being seen in such casual, worn‑out shoes, while others defended the actor, suggesting there may be a story behind his choice of footwear.

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Fans Offer Humorous And Supportive Reactions

Social media users had a field day after the clip went viral. One comment read, “Even his shoes have seen more action than us,” while another said, “Salman Khan walking like a boss even in ripped shoes.”

“Bhai Is Getting Poorer,” said yet another social media user. Yet another claimed, “It’s Balenciaga’s damaged Theme shoes, it’s worth 1.5 lakh.”

Several people remarked that the actor’s confidence made the torn shoes look stylish rather than shabby.

However, despite these negative comments, Salman’s loyal fan base argued that the ripped shoes could be a deliberate style choice or merely a sign of the actor’s grounded persona, resonating with his reputation as someone who does not always opt for glamorous appearances.

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Style Statement vs Everyday Comfort

Salman Khan’s fashion choices have often made headlines, whether for rugged casual looks or for luxury ensembles. In this case, the torn shoes provided an unexpected and relatable moment that blurs the line between high celebrity style and everyday wear.

Industry insiders and fashion commentators suggested that the shoes might reflect Salman’s off‑duty comfort preferences rather than a curated fashion statement. Whatever the reason, the viral clip reminded fans that celebrities, too, can have candid scenes that go beyond polished red carpet moments.

As the video continues to circulate, the spotlight remains on Salman Khan’s effortless presence and the public’s enduring fascination with even the smallest details of his life. Whether intentional or accidental, the ripped‑shoe moment has unequivocally captured audience interest and inspired a wave of online commentary.