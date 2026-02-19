Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CBFC Grants U/A Certificate To The Kerala Story 2, Vipul Shah Calls It 'Fair And Thoughtful Consideration'

CBFC Grants U/A Certificate To The Kerala Story 2, Vipul Shah Calls It ‘Fair And Thoughtful Consideration’

The Kerala Story 2 receives a U/A certificate from CBFC ahead of its February 27 release. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah reacts as debate around the film intensifies.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The debate surrounding The Kerala Story 2 continues to intensify, but the film has now crossed a major regulatory hurdle. Just a day after its trailer sparked sharp reactions online, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film a U/A certificate, allowing viewers aged 14 and above to watch it in cinemas.

Given the film’s sensitive subject matter, many industry observers expected an ‘A’ (adults only) rating. Instead, the U/A clearance has come as a notable development for the makers, who have responded positively to the decision.

ALSO READ: SC Disposes Of Petition As ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Makers Pull Old Title, Promotions

U/A Certification Ahead Of Release

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 revolves around the story of girls allegedly trapped in forced religious conversion rackets. According to its makers, the narrative draws from cases within the Indian legal system.

With the film set to release next week, sources confirm that the CBFC has approved it with a U/A certificate. Reacting to the board’s decision, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah expressed appreciation.

“I am truly grateful to the Censor Board for granting a UA certificate to our film. It reflects their faith in the intent and integrity with which we have told this story. This decision is especially important because it allows us to reach young girls and families across the country.”

For a film dealing with contentious themes, the certification significantly broadens its potential audience base.

Political Backlash And Polarised Reactions

While the certification marks a step forward for the project, criticism around the film remains strong. Several viewers have questioned its depiction of religious conversion, arguing that it exaggerates certain incidents.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been among the most vocal critics. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he described the film as “poisonous propaganda.”

“We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism. It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood,” Vijayan said.

The remarks have further fueled discussions around the film’s intent and impact.

‘Our Objective Is Awareness,’ Says Vipul Shah

Despite the criticism, Shah maintains that the film’s purpose is rooted in awareness rather than provocation.

“Our objective has always been awareness, to inform, and to empower young minds to stay alert and make informed choices. I sincerely thank the Board (CBFC) for their fair and thoughtful consideration in enabling this message to reach the next generation,” he adds.

The makers argue that the U/A certification reinforces their claim that the film is intended for a wider audience, particularly young viewers and families.

Release Date Locked

Titled The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the film is scheduled to hit cinemas on February 27. As anticipation builds and debates continue, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on how audiences will respond once it arrives in theatres.

With regulatory approval secured and controversy already in motion, the coming weeks could prove crucial for the film’s box office trajectory.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the certification for 'The Kerala Story 2'?

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted 'The Kerala Story 2' a U/A certificate. This allows viewers aged 14 and above to watch the film.

When is 'The Kerala Story 2' scheduled to be released?

The film, titled 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', is scheduled to be released in cinemas on February 27, 2026.

What is the stated objective of 'The Kerala Story 2'?

Producer Vipul Shah states that the film's objective is awareness, to inform and empower young minds to stay alert and make informed choices.

What is the subject matter of 'The Kerala Story 2'?

The film revolves around the story of girls allegedly trapped in forced religious conversion rackets, with its narrative drawing from cases within the Indian legal system.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBFC Vipul Amrutlal Shah ENtertainment News The Kerala Story 2
Opinion
