The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted 'The Kerala Story 2' a U/A certificate. This allows viewers aged 14 and above to watch the film.
CBFC Grants U/A Certificate To The Kerala Story 2, Vipul Shah Calls It ‘Fair And Thoughtful Consideration’
The Kerala Story 2 receives a U/A certificate from CBFC ahead of its February 27 release. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah reacts as debate around the film intensifies.
The debate surrounding The Kerala Story 2 continues to intensify, but the film has now crossed a major regulatory hurdle. Just a day after its trailer sparked sharp reactions online, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film a U/A certificate, allowing viewers aged 14 and above to watch it in cinemas.
Given the film’s sensitive subject matter, many industry observers expected an ‘A’ (adults only) rating. Instead, the U/A clearance has come as a notable development for the makers, who have responded positively to the decision.
U/A Certification Ahead Of Release
Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 revolves around the story of girls allegedly trapped in forced religious conversion rackets. According to its makers, the narrative draws from cases within the Indian legal system.
With the film set to release next week, sources confirm that the CBFC has approved it with a U/A certificate. Reacting to the board’s decision, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah expressed appreciation.
“I am truly grateful to the Censor Board for granting a UA certificate to our film. It reflects their faith in the intent and integrity with which we have told this story. This decision is especially important because it allows us to reach young girls and families across the country.”
For a film dealing with contentious themes, the certification significantly broadens its potential audience base.
Political Backlash And Polarised Reactions
While the certification marks a step forward for the project, criticism around the film remains strong. Several viewers have questioned its depiction of religious conversion, arguing that it exaggerates certain incidents.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been among the most vocal critics. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he described the film as “poisonous propaganda.”
“We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism. It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood,” Vijayan said.
The remarks have further fueled discussions around the film’s intent and impact.
‘Our Objective Is Awareness,’ Says Vipul Shah
Despite the criticism, Shah maintains that the film’s purpose is rooted in awareness rather than provocation.
“Our objective has always been awareness, to inform, and to empower young minds to stay alert and make informed choices. I sincerely thank the Board (CBFC) for their fair and thoughtful consideration in enabling this message to reach the next generation,” he adds.
The makers argue that the U/A certification reinforces their claim that the film is intended for a wider audience, particularly young viewers and families.
Release Date Locked
Titled The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the film is scheduled to hit cinemas on February 27. As anticipation builds and debates continue, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on how audiences will respond once it arrives in theatres.
With regulatory approval secured and controversy already in motion, the coming weeks could prove crucial for the film’s box office trajectory.
