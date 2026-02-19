SC Disposes Of Petition As ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Makers Pull Old Title, Promotions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Following the backlash over the title of Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, the film’s producer Neeraj Pandey submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court that they have “unequivocally withdrawn” the old title of the film. The producer added that a new title has not been finalised yet. The filmmaker also told the court that all promotional material linked to the old name has been removed. They further clarified that the film does not insult any community, stating that the main character is referred to as ‘Pandit’ by people in the story.

“I state categorically and unequivocally that neither I nor my Production House had any deliberate or malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of citizens of India,” the filmmaker submitted in the court.

It added that the film “does not insult or attempt to insult any religion, or community or the religious beliefs of any class of citizens of India, whether by words, visual depiction, title, promotional material, electronic means, or otherwise.”

After recording the producer’s statement, the Supreme Court disposed of the petition and noted that no further legal disputes should be raised over the matter.

Ghooskhor Pandat Row

The affidavit was filed after the Supreme Court, on February 12, observed that the right to free speech and expression cannot be treated as a licence to insult or demean any section of society. A Bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan had issued notices to the Centre, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the filmmakers. The Bench also indicated that the film would not be allowed to be released unless its title was changed.

The apex court remarked that freedom of expression does not give anyone the right to portray an entire community negatively. It warned that such naming could disrupt social harmony, especially at a time when social tensions already exist.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed before the Supreme Court alleged that the film’s title and storyline promote caste- and religion-based stereotyping, and hurt the dignity and religious sentiments of the Brahmin community.

The petition argued that linking the caste identifier ‘Pandit’ with the word ‘ghooskhor’ (bribe-taker) creates a defamatory stereotype against the Brahmin community. It also claimed that the title violates Articles 14, 19(2), 21, 25 and 51A(e) of the Constitution.

The plea was filed by Atul Mishra, National Organisation Secretary of the Brahman Samaj of India, through advocate Dr Vinod Kumar Tewari. It sought directions to restrain the release or screening of the film in its current form.

During the earlier hearing, counsel appearing for filmmaker Pandey informed the court that the trailer had already been removed from social media platforms and that the title was being changed.