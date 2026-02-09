Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Reality television thrives on raw emotions, but the latest episode of The 50 pushed the drama beyond the game. Divya Agarwal, a familiar face in the reality TV space and the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, found herself at the centre of a personal storm after fellow contestant Bhavya Singh made startling remarks about her marriage. What began as a routine task soon spiralled into allegations that have reignited speculation around Divya’s private life.

ALSO READ: 'My Dynamic With My Partner Was Unhealthy': Imran Khan Opens Up On Divorce From Avantika Malik

Bhavya Singh’s Claims Spark Controversy On The 50

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Hoon (@filmyhoon2)

Tensions flared during the “Bail and Buddhi” task when Divya clashed with Archana Gautam over strategy. The argument quickly turned heated after Divya questioned Archana’s judgment, a remark that did not sit well with Bhavya Singh, who had been siding with Archana.

As the confrontation escalated, Bhavya allegedly refused to offer tissues when Divya broke down in the washroom. Later, while speaking to Sapna Choudhary and Aarya, Bhavya launched a sharp personal attack on Divya, calling her a “gold digger” and questioning her credibility in the industry.

“She’s such a fake woman, no wonder people call her a gold digger. And the second thing is, I asked her this on a podcast. You can check it on record, whether she’d ever do a reality show again. She said, ‘No, I won’t. I’ve already won Bigg Boss.’ What have you even achieved? Getting all that PR done and arranging pap spotting just so you’re seen once in a while. You’ve done nothing in life. She’s a fake woman, being fake with everyone. Now she’ll sit with everyone and b**ch about them.”

‘She Lives Separately From Her Husband,’ Claims Bhavya

The remarks didn’t stop there. Bhavya went on to make explosive statements about Divya’s married life, suggesting that the actress does not live with her husband, businessman Apurva Padgaonkar.

“Diwali par asli phatake toh iske ghar par poothe the. Aur maine phode the Aur aaj tak maine kabhi bola nahi woh... aur na kabhi podcast par na kabhi kuch. Kabhi bolungi bhi nahi, kyunki inka khud ka aapsi parivaarik maamla tha, usmein mujhe involve kar diya in logon ne. Bheek maangte hain logon se Mumbai mein ke mere ghar aajao... aap mere paas aajao.. please milo mujhse. Alag rehti hai apne pati se.

The statements instantly triggered chatter online, with viewers debating whether reality TV lines had once again crossed into deeply personal territory.

Divya Agarwal’s Marriage And Past Response To Rumours

Divya Agarwal married Apurva Padgaonkar in February 2024 in a traditional Marathi ceremony held in Mumbai. Just months later, rumours of trouble in their marriage surfaced, which Divya firmly denied.

Addressing the speculation at the time, she had said, “I made no noise. I made no comments or stories. I deleted 2500 posts. Yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. And what they are expecting now, the babies or divorce, none of it is happening. In reality, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be the talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after, and by God's grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me!”

As of now, Apurva Padgaonkar has not reacted to Bhavya Singh’s latest claims.

About The 50

The 50 features 50 contestants from diverse backgrounds, including actors, influencers and YouTubers, competing in high-pressure tasks to win the trophy. The show streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.