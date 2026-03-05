Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal Alleges Family Torture, Says He Attempted Suicide

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, widely recognised online as UK07 Rider, has sparked deep concern among his followers after releasing an emotional video he described as his “last vlog”. In the video and a series of social media posts, the influencer alleged that he had been subjected to severe mental harassment by members of his own family. His claims, which revolve around his inter-caste marriage and personal conflicts, have triggered intense discussions across social media, with fans expressing shock and worry.

Anurag Dobhal Shares Disturbing Claims In Video

In a lengthy video lasting nearly two hours, the YouTuber opened up about the struggles he says he has faced throughout his life. Reflecting on his past, Anurag spoke about being diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 14 and the pressures he experienced regarding academics while growing up.

According to him, he began giving tuition classes to support his ambitions and gradually built his career while prioritising his family’s needs. He also spoke about meeting his wife, Ritika, through social media. Anurag claimed that she had been messaging him as a fan for nearly two to three years before he eventually responded. Their friendship eventually evolved into a relationship, and after dating for about two years, the couple decided to marry.

However, he alleged that his family strongly opposed their relationship and did not support the marriage.

Allegations Of Family Pressure Before Wedding

Anurag further claimed that tensions escalated in the days leading up to the wedding. According to him, just six days before the ceremony, his parents refused to attend the wedding celebrations, forcing him to manage the event on his own.

He described the situation as emotionally overwhelming and accused his family of humiliating him publicly.

He said, "Mere se haath judwayege, pair padhwaayege. Mere se sorry bulwaya gaya saare relatives ke saamne. Papa aur mumma ne iss level tak torture kiya ki bola ki naa hum khush rahenge naa tujhe khush rehne denge (I was made to fold my hands and beg, made to touch their feet. I was forced to apologise in front of all the relatives. Dad and Mum tortured me to the extent that they said, ‘We will neither stay happy ourselves nor let you stay happy)."

The YouTuber also alleged that because the marriage was inter-caste, his parents refused to accept the union and did not allow him and Ritika to enter their home.

YouTuber Says He Attempted Suicide

In the emotional video, Anurag claimed that the pressure eventually pushed him into a severe mental health crisis. He alleged that he attempted suicide during this difficult period.

He also stated that his wife had left him, which further deepened his emotional distress.

Speaking about his mental state, he said, "Mere maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do anything. I am under a lot of depression. Mujhe samajh nahi aaraha kaise yeh feeling eliminate karoon. Iss video ke baad shayad main gayab hojaaunga. Main bus sona chahta hoon. 5 din se kuch khaaya nahi hai, dimaag ekdum khatam hogaya hai (I don’t understand how to eliminate this feeling. After this video, maybe I will disappear. I just want to sleep. I haven’t eaten anything for five days; my mind feels completely exhausted)."

In the same video, Anurag claimed that his brother Kalam allegedly took control of his properties and even his dogs, accusing him of doing so by threatening to reveal things about him on social media.

Emotional Message Addressed To Wife Ritika

Along with the video, Anurag also shared a heartfelt message written in Hindi. In the note, he expressed pain over the breakdown of his relationship with Ritika and claimed that people had influenced her against him.

In the message, he wrote that after he is gone, his parents and sister might say many things about him, but he insisted that he had not done anything wrong. He also said he loved Ritika deeply and believed she had trusted others instead of him.

He further expressed regret that she did not stand by him during the crisis and asked her to speak the truth and stand up for him and their child.

Fans Concerned As Influencer Was Missing Online

The emotional revelations come at a time when followers had already noticed Anurag’s absence from YouTube and social media for most of February. His sudden disappearance had worried many fans, especially since he had also been posting less frequently even before that.

For those unfamiliar, Anurag Dobhal is one of the well-known travel vloggers in India and gained wider recognition after appearing on Bigg Boss 17. On the personal front, he married his long-time girlfriend Ritika last year, and the couple later announced that they were expecting their first child.

His latest posts and video have now sparked widespread concern among his followers, with many hoping for clarity and reassurance about his well-being.

